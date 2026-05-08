6-Day Eid Al Adha Break: Abu Dhabi Hotels Offer Staycation Deals, Free Stays For Kids

Hotels and resorts across Abu Dhabi are rolling out staycation packages for UAE residents, as families look for short domestic breaks during the Eid Al Adha holiday, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi said.

The offers range from beach and pool packages to desert retreats, island getaways, theme park bundles and discounted city hotel stays. The packages are aimed at families, couples and residents looking for lower-cost alternatives to international travel during the break.

Compared with overseas travel, the current staycation offers provide residents with savings on flights, transfers and other travel costs, while also offering familiar surroundings, flexible booking options and family-friendly incentives, DCT Abu Dhabi said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“With kids under 12 staying and dining free at many properties, the effective cost per family is considerably lower,” the department said.

According to DCT Abu Dhabi, hotels across the emirate are rolling out a range of staycation packages“catering to different preferences and budgets”.

These include all-inclusive beach and pool packages at InterContinental Abu Dhabi, desert retreats at Al Wathba with meals, activity access, and dining and spa discounts, and island stays at Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island and St. Regis Saadiyat Island with breakfast, late checkout, children's benefits and wellness savings.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island is bundling stays with Yas Island theme park access, while waterfront properties including Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri and Traders Hotel are offering resident rates, beach or pool access and dining discounts. Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi is offering a flat 25 per cent discount on stays through August 31.

Family-focused packages are a key part of the offers currently being promoted. Several properties are including kids' club access, early check-in, late checkout and activities such as wildlife safaris, archery, water sports and beach club access.

DCT Abu Dhabi said the Eid Al Adha holiday, which gives residents a six-day break, is expected to drive strong demand for short stays within the emirate. Staycations continue to be an important part of Abu Dhabi's tourism strategy, helping sustain hotel occupancy, boost food and beverage revenues and encourage residents to experience the emirate's tourism offerings year-round.

The department said hotel-and-attraction bundles reflect growing collaboration between Abu Dhabi's hospitality and leisure sectors, giving residents added value through packages that combine accommodation, dining and experiences.

Staycation campaigns also support the emirate's wider tourism goals by keeping domestic spending within the local economy and positioning Abu Dhabi as a year-round destination for UAE residents, it added.

Abu Dhabi staycation: How to visit top 4 indoor attractions in 24 hours UAE hotels 'packed' despite regional conflict: Staycation boom continues