Ehsan Launches 9Th Scientific Research And Innovation Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Centre for Empowerment and Elderly Care (Ehsan), affiliated with the Qatar Social Work Foundation, has launched the ninth edition of its Scientific Research and Innovation Competition.

The initiative is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council, with sponsorship from Al Rayan Bank.

This year's edition introduces an expanded scope, adding categories for senior citizens as well as researchers and academics, alongside students from preparatory and secondary levels in both public and private schools.

The move reflects a strategic effort to broaden participation and foster integration across generations and expertise.

Director of Planning and Development at Ehsan Anoud Mohammed Al Marr said the competition underscores the centre's commitment to empowering the elderly and reinforcing their role as active contributors to development and innovation.

She highlighted that selecting artificial intelligence as the central theme aims to promote advanced technological solutions that enhance seniors' quality of life while opening new avenues for their engagement and knowledge production.

For his part, Ghanem Saad Al Humaidi, representing the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Acting Head of the Research, Talent and Innovation Section, emphasised that the ministry's participation reflects its commitment to strengthening the research ecosystem and advancing students' innovation skills in line with modern demands.

The competition witnessed strong participation across all targeted groups, reflecting growing societal awareness of the importance of scientific research and innovation in addressing issues related to the elderly and improving their quality of life, in line with Qatar's vision for a knowledge-based economy.

Submissions were evaluated by a panel of distinguished academics and experts, with entries demonstrating a high level of innovation and diverse research-driven solutions aimed at supporting and enhancing the well-being of senior citizens.