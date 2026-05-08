AKVA Group ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|...
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|...
Attachment
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KRT 1500 - OKS CONSULTING AS
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