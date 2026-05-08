Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AKVA Group ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade


2026-05-08 03:55:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKS CONSULTING AS, a company controlled by COO Digital and primary insider Ole Kristian Sivertsen, has today acquired 2,500 shares in AKVA group ASA (the“Company”) at a price of NOK 135,07 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr. Sivertsen holds directly or indirectly 2,500 shares in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Dated: 8 May 2026
AKVA group ASA

Web:

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: ...


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: ...


Attachment

  • KRT 1500 - OKS CONSULTING AS

MENAFN08052026004107003653ID1111085419



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search