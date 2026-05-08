'Mostly After One Month': Civil Aviation Minister Naidu On Ahmedabad Plane Crash Final Report

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 8 (IANS) Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday said the final report into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad is“mostly” expected after one month, adding that the investigation is in its final stages and is being carried out with complete transparency.

Addressing a press conference after participating in the India Aircraft Leasing and Financing Summit 2.0 at GIFT City, the minister said multiple agencies are involved in the probe being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

“Investigation is in progress, and with full transparency and in the final stage. Since it was an international flight, any country can do the scrutiny on the report," he said.

The minister said the Centre was extending all possible support to investigators.“We are offering full resources to the investigation agency, which is AAIB. Mostly, the final report will come after a month," he told reporters.

The crash involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, which crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12 last year.

The aircraft came down in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad moments after departure, hitting residential buildings and a hostel complex.

According to official figures, 260 people were killed in the crash, including passengers, crew members and people on the ground. Of the 242 people onboard, only one passenger survived.

The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers along with two pilots and 10 cabin crew members.

Following the crash, the AAIB launched a detailed investigation, while the Centre also constituted a high-level committee to examine operational and safety-related aspects linked to the incident.

Naidu said the government was closely monitoring assistance and compensation procedures for affected families.

“We are monitoring the situation, and the compensation amount procedure is being prioritised. We are conveying to the airline to coordinate with the passengers,” he said.

Preliminary findings released earlier had indicated that the aircraft lost thrust shortly after take-off, leading investigators to examine engine systems and cockpit procedures in detail.

Aviation authorities subsequently ordered enhanced inspections of Boeing 787 aircraft operating in India and intensified oversight of maintenance procedures.