National Art Museum Hosts Int'l Scientific Roundtable On Visual Arts Of Turkic Peoples

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

An international scientific roundtable titled "Global and Local Discourses in the Visual Arts of Turkic Peoples" has been held at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan National Art Museum with the support of the Yunus Emre Institute and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The roundtable brought together leading art historians, museum specialists, and researchers from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. The central topic of discussion focused on the interaction between global artistic trends and the local cultural traditions of Turkic peoples. The session was moderated by Khadija Ibrahimova, senior researcher at the museum's innovation department and candidate of art history.

Speakers included Shirin Malikova, Doctor of Art History and Associate Professor; Nigora Akhmadova, senior researcher at the Institute of Art Studies of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan, Doctor of Art History, Professor, and Academician of the Academy of Arts of Uzbekistan; Erdem Akkurt; Aigul Mambetkaziyeva, Honored Cultural Figure; Samal Mamytova, head of the painting and theatrical decorative arts sector of the A. Kasteyev National Museum of Arts of Kazakhstan; Telman Ibrahimov, head of the research department of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Doctor of Art History and Associate Professor; Elchin Shamilli; and Amir Jadaybayev, leading researcher at the A. Kasteyev National Museum of Arts of Kazakhstan.

During the discussions, participants examined the complex and multifaceted development of the visual arts of Turkic peoples in the context of modern globalization. Experts noted that despite the active expansion of international visual and cultural connections, national cultural memory, traditional ornamentation, folklore, and mythological thinking continue to form the foundation of the local artistic language.

Special attention was given to the mutual influence of global and local artistic traditions, the processes of their transformation and synthesis, as well as the challenges of preserving national identity while integrating the art of Turkic peoples into the global artistic system.

As part of the event, a ceremony was also held to present membership certificates of the TURKSOY Museums Union. Javid Movsumlu, General Coordinator of the TURKSOY Museums Union and department head at TURKSOY, together with Shirin Melikova, coordinator of the TURKSOY Museums Union for Azerbaijan, presented certificates to the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve, National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi, Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture, and the Gallery of Solar Carpets by Kamil Aliyev.

The event became an important international platform for the exchange of academic perspectives and for strengthening cultural cooperation among the countries of the Turkic world.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.