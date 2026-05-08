Gomal University Under Scanner Over Alleged Administrative, Financial Irregularities

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A formal inquiry has been initiated into alleged financial, administrative, ethical, and academic irregularities at Gomal University.

The inquiry officer has issued a letter to the Vice Chancellor and Registrar of Gomal University, directing them to provide complete records related to various departments within seven days.

According to the inquiry officer, timely provision of the relevant record is essential to ensure transparent, impartial, and merit-based investigations.

The letter further states that failure to provide the record or any delay would be considered obstruction of the inquiry and may lead to action under the relevant laws.

The scope of the investigation includes financial affairs, recruitments, promotions, verification of academic degrees, affiliated colleges, security matters, and harassment complaints at Gomal University.

Sources said the university administration has been asked to provide staff service files, complete service dossiers of specific employees, verification records of MPhil and PhD degrees, promotion-related documents, original and revised minutes of promotion committees, selection board recommendations, attendance records, and all records related to Higher Education Commission policies.

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Regarding financial and procurement matters, audit reports from 2022 onwards, complete procurement records, especially those related to the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, have also been sought.

In addition, records of fuel consumption, repairs, and log books of university vehicles for the last five years have been requested.

In the academic affiliation sector, the inquiry includes records of all private colleges affiliated since 2022, inspection reports, fee collection details, information regarding BS, BBA, MPA, and BEd degrees issued, student enrollment figures, and examination records.

Data has also been sought for colleges that remained under scrutiny or action by the Higher Education Commission or Higher Education Department.

Furthermore, details regarding a BS Anesthesia degree program, screening tests, and Umrah-related documents of a private college in Punjab affiliated with Gomal University have also been made part of the inquiry.

In the recruitment section, the inquiry officer has sought complete records of permanent and temporary appointments made since 2022, including advertisements, tests, interviews, appointment orders, and copies of the national identity cards of selected candidates and their parents.

Similarly, records related to the university's Tsunami Trees project have also been demanded, including the current number of trees, details of tree cutting, and activities carried out in areas including Kalachi Wala village.

In matters related to security and harassment, the inquiry includes all complaints registered in the Vice Chancellor's Office and Security Section, particularly cases involving a female professor from the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and a lecturer from the English Department.

Records of individuals staying in university hostels during holidays have also been requested.

The inquiry officer has further directed the university administration to appoint a focal person to ensure timely provision of records and full cooperation with the investigation.