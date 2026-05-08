Peshawar Teen Allegedly Ends Life After Mobile Phone Restriction

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A teenage student allegedly died by suicide in the Tehkal area of Peshawar after reportedly being stopped from using a mobile phone.

According to Tehkal Police, the incident took place in the Canal Town area, where the body of a 14 to 15-year-old girl was found at her residence.

The complainant told police that he was at home when he heard a gunshot. Upon rushing to the room, he found his sister lying in a pool of blood.

Also Read: Police Constable Abducted on Way to Duty Found Dead in Bajaur District

Police said the deceased had recently appeared in her matric examinations and used to use her elder sister's mobile phone. Her mother had reportedly reprimanded her over mobile phone usage, which she allegedly took to heart.

Authorities added that she was allegedly upset over being denied permission for a love marriage in the past as well.

Police have recovered the pistol from the scene and initiated further investigation into the incident.