Jill Sheppard

Jill is a senior lecturer in the School of Politics and International Relations at the Australian National University. Her research interests are elections and voting, political participation, and public opinion, particularly in Australia but also internationally. She is an investigator on several major survey studies of Australian public opinion and behaviour.

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