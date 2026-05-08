Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jill Sheppard

Jill Sheppard


2026-05-08 03:32:12
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer, School of Politics and International Relations, Australian National University
Profile Articles

Jill is a senior lecturer in the School of Politics and International Relations at the Australian National University. Her research interests are elections and voting, political participation, and public opinion, particularly in Australia but also internationally. She is an investigator on several major survey studies of Australian public opinion and behaviour.

Experience
  • 2016–present Lecturer, The Australian National University
  • 2015–2016 Research officer, The Australian National University
  • 2014–2015 Postdoctoral fellow, The Australian National University

The Conversation

MENAFN08052026000199003603ID1111085309



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search