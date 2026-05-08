Ciara Smart has recently completed her PhD in History at the University of Tasmania. Her thesis examined relations between settler-colonists and Indigenous peoples across the colonies of Australia and New Zealand. She has a particular focus on global expressions of Irish nationalism and crossovers with Indigenous-led resistance movements. Her PhD was supervised by Professor Kristyn Harman, Dr Kate Bagnall and Associate Professor Nicole Tarulevicz.

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