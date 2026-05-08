Ciara Smart
- Staff member, History and Classics, University of Tasmania
Ciara Smart has recently completed her PhD in History at the University of Tasmania. Her thesis examined relations between settler-colonists and Indigenous peoples across the colonies of Australia and New Zealand. She has a particular focus on global expressions of Irish nationalism and crossovers with Indigenous-led resistance movements. Her PhD was supervised by Professor Kristyn Harman, Dr Kate Bagnall and Associate Professor Nicole Tarulevicz.Experience
- 2021–present Tutor in Australian and Family History, University of Tasmania 2020–2025 PhD Candidate in History, University of Tasmania 2021–2023 Research assistant, University of Tasmania
- 2025 University of Tasmania, PhD 2022 University of Tasmania, Graduate Certificate in Research 2018 TasTafe, Certificate IV in Outdoor Recreation 2017 University of Sydney, Bachelor of International and Global Studies with First Class Honours (History)
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