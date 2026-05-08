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Ciara Smart

Ciara Smart


2026-05-08 03:32:06
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Staff member, History and Classics, University of Tasmania
Profile Articles

Ciara Smart has recently completed her PhD in History at the University of Tasmania. Her thesis examined relations between settler-colonists and Indigenous peoples across the colonies of Australia and New Zealand. She has a particular focus on global expressions of Irish nationalism and crossovers with Indigenous-led resistance movements. Her PhD was supervised by Professor Kristyn Harman, Dr Kate Bagnall and Associate Professor Nicole Tarulevicz.

Experience
  • 2021–present Tutor in Australian and Family History, University of Tasmania
  • 2020–2025 PhD Candidate in History, University of Tasmania
  • 2021–2023 Research assistant, University of Tasmania
Education
  • 2025 University of Tasmania, PhD
  • 2022 University of Tasmania, Graduate Certificate in Research
  • 2018 TasTafe, Certificate IV in Outdoor Recreation
  • 2017 University of Sydney, Bachelor of International and Global Studies with First Class Honours (History)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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