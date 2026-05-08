Aram Group PJSC And Prepaire Labs Launch Strategic Alliance To Build The UAE's Biological Infrastructure Network

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – May 2026 - Aram Group PJSC has entered into a strategic alliance with Prepaire Labs through the acquisition of equity stake, announced during the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The partnership establishes a long-term framework to develop sovereign biological infrastructure across the UAE, positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of what both organisations describe as the next global infrastructure class: biological intelligence systems and biological data centres.

The alliance combines Aram Group's industrial scale, capital platform and strategic real estate footprint with Prepaire Labs' AI-driven biological operating system, Digital Twin infrastructure and multi-omics intelligence platform.

Together, the companies will focus on building a new category of infrastructure designed to structure human biology in the same way cloud computing structured digital information.

Biological data centres AI-powered diagnostic and validation hubs Sovereign biosecurity infrastructure Multi-omics processing facilities Federated biological intelligence systems Digital Twin-enabled healthcare platforms

The initiative includes the deployment of:

The first flagship deployment will centre around the IRENA Lighthouse facility in Masdar City, designed to serve as a high-throughput biological intelligence node integrating sequencing, diagnostics, AI inference, SOP transfer and Digital Twin workflows.

The partnership aligns with the UAE's broader industrial and economic transformation strategy, supporting the development of a sovereign biological intelligence ecosystem capable of serving healthcare, national resilience, biosecurity and advanced manufacturing.

Prepaire Labs' platform is designed around the concept that biology is becoming a computable and structured data layer. The company's architecture combines genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, microbiome analysis, wearable data and longitudinal biomarkers into continuously learning Digital Twin models operating at both individual and population scale.

The alliance will also accelerate deployment of GenetiQ, Prepaire's Medicine 3.0 Digital Twin platform, alongside the expansion of PLAN, the Prepaire Lab Accreditation Network, which standardises instrumentation, workflows, data structures and validation protocols across affiliated laboratories globally.

“The world is entering a new infrastructure cycle where biology becomes one of the most valuable data classes on Earth. Aram Group sees a major opportunity in building the physical and operational foundation required to support that transition. Together with Prepaire Labs, we are developing infrastructure designed for biological intelligence, sovereign healthcare systems and future-ready industrial capability”, said Ali Musmar, CEO, Aram Group PJSC.

During the announcement, Adam Freer, Co-Founder of Prepaire Labs, presented the company's roadmap for deploying large-scale biological intelligence infrastructure across healthcare and national systems, including high-throughput assay networks, Digital Twin deployment and rapid-turnaround biological processing platforms.

“Every nation will eventually require sovereign biological infrastructure. The ability to structure, process, secure and operationalise biological data will become strategically important for healthcare, national resilience and economic competitiveness. This partnership accelerates the deployment of that infrastructure from the UAE outward”, added Arlend Gjoni, Co-Founder, Prepaire Labs.

GenetiQ Digital Twin infrastructure HAiLO biological knowledge graph systems Shield sovereign biosecurity platforms AI-enabled diagnostic orchestration Federated biological learning systems

The collaboration will further support the rollout of Prepaire's broader ecosystem, including:

The companies believe the UAE is uniquely positioned to lead this emerging category due to its combination of long-term strategic vision, advanced infrastructure, sovereign investment capability and regulatory agility.

According to Prepaire Labs' framework documents, human biology represents the world's largest unstructured dataset and the first nations capable of structuring and operationalising this data layer may define the future standards of Medicine 3.0.

The announcement reinforces the role of Make it in the Emirates 2026 as a catalyst for advanced industrial partnerships and future-focused infrastructure initiatives across the UAE.