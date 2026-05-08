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Aram Group PJSC And Prepaire Labs Launch Strategic Alliance To Build The UAE's Biological Infrastructure Network
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – May 2026 - Aram Group PJSC has entered into a strategic alliance with Prepaire Labs through the acquisition of equity stake, announced during the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
The partnership establishes a long-term framework to develop sovereign biological infrastructure across the UAE, positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of what both organisations describe as the next global infrastructure class: biological intelligence systems and biological data centres. The alliance combines Aram Group's industrial scale, capital platform and strategic real estate footprint with Prepaire Labs' AI-driven biological operating system, Digital Twin infrastructure and multi-omics intelligence platform. Together, the companies will focus on building a new category of infrastructure designed to structure human biology in the same way cloud computing structured digital information. The initiative includes the deployment of:
The partnership establishes a long-term framework to develop sovereign biological infrastructure across the UAE, positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of what both organisations describe as the next global infrastructure class: biological intelligence systems and biological data centres. The alliance combines Aram Group's industrial scale, capital platform and strategic real estate footprint with Prepaire Labs' AI-driven biological operating system, Digital Twin infrastructure and multi-omics intelligence platform. Together, the companies will focus on building a new category of infrastructure designed to structure human biology in the same way cloud computing structured digital information. The initiative includes the deployment of:
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Biological data centres
AI-powered diagnostic and validation hubs
Sovereign biosecurity infrastructure
Multi-omics processing facilities
Federated biological intelligence systems
Digital Twin-enabled healthcare platforms
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GenetiQ Digital Twin infrastructure
HAiLO biological knowledge graph systems
Shield sovereign biosecurity platforms
AI-enabled diagnostic orchestration
Federated biological learning systems
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