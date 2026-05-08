New Study Finds 1 In 8 Grocery Receipts Contains A Pricing Error, Costing Shoppers $438 A Year

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 7, 2026 8:02 pm - CheckoutReceipt analyzed 500 grocery receipts across 14 US store chains and found that 1 in 8 contained a pricing error. The average overcharge was $6.73 per affected trip, adding up to $438 a year per household.

CheckoutReceipt Releases 2026 Grocery Receipt Error Study

New data reveals that most American shoppers are losing money at the checkout lane without ever knowing it.

May 2026 -- CheckoutReceipt today published findings from a six-week study analyzing 500 grocery receipts collected from voluntary participants across 11 US states. The study, which covered 14 store chains spanning every major grocery format, found that pricing errors are far more common than most shoppers assume.

Key findings include:

- 1 in 8 receipts (12.5%) contained at least one pricing error

- The average overcharge per affected receipt was $6.73

- 67% of shoppers rarely or never review their receipt after checkout

- Shoppers who regularly check receipts are nearly 8 times more likely to catch an error

- The estimated annual overpayment per household comes to approximately $438

The most common error type was sale prices failing to apply at the register, accounting for 47% of all flagged discrepancies. Missed loyalty card discounts were the second most frequent cause at 28%, followed by duplicate item charges at 14%.

Format-level analysis found that discount and warehouse stores had error rates nearly three times lower than mid-tier regional supermarkets, likely due to fewer weekly promotions and simpler pricing structures.

A parallel survey of 312 shoppers found that 67% say they rarely or never look at their receipt. Among those who do check regularly, 71% reported catching at least one error in the past year, compared to just 9% of those who never check.

"The receipts are already in your pocket," said a spokesperson for CheckoutReceipt. "They're just not working for you yet."

The full study, including methodology, error breakdowns by category, and actionable tips for shoppers, is available at:



About com

CheckoutReceipt provides free receipt templates and tools for businesses and consumers. The platform helps users create, customize, and manage receipts for legitimate business and personal use.

Contact:

Mark Boreland

hello @ checkoutreceipt

