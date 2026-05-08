AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Issuance Of New U.S. Patent Covering Systems And Methods For Real-Time Movement, Position Detection, And Imaging
|Title
|App. No.
|Country
|Filing Date
|Status
|Patent No.
|Issue Date
|SYSTEMS AND METHODS OF FACIAL AND BODY RECOGNITION, IDENTIFICATION AND ANALYSIS
|17/212,235
|USA
|Mar. 25, 2021
|GRANTED
|11,527,104
|Dec. 13, 2022
|SYSTEMS AND METHODS OF MOBILE DATABASE MANAGEMENT AND SHARING
|16/155,093
|USA
|Oct. 9, 2018
|GRANTED
|10,853,327
|Dec. 1, 2020
|SYSTEMS AND METHODS OF MOBILE DATABASE MANAGEMENT AND SHARING
|17/104,001
|USA
|Nov. 25, 2020
|GRANTED (CONTINUATION)
|11,663,167
|May 30, 2023
|SYSTEMS AND METHODS OF REAL-TIME MOVEMENT, POSITION DETECTION, AND IMAGING (Apollo)
|17/471,213
|USA
|Sep. 10, 2021
|GRANTED
|11,302,032
|Apr. 12, 2022
|SYSTEMS AND METHODS OF REAL-TIME MOVEMENT, POSITION DETECTION, AND IMAGING (Apollo Continuation)
|17/694,384
|USA
|Mar. 14, 2022
|GRANTED (CONTINUATION)
|12,014,521
|June 18, 2024
|SYSTEMS AND METHODS OF REAL-TIME MOVEMENT, POSITION DETECTION, AND IMAGING (2d Apollo Continuation)
|18/743,171
|USA
|June 14, 2024
|GRANTED (2D CONTINUATION)
|12,499,578
|Dec. 16, 2025
| ELECTRONIC CIRCUITS FOR SECURE COMMUNICATIONS AND ASSOCIATED SYSTEMS AND METHODS
(Secure Comm.)
|15/015,441
|USA
|Feb. 4, 2016
|GRANTED
|10,521,614
|Dec. 31, 2019
The issuance of this patent converts contingent intellectual property rights into enforceable protection, strengthening VisionWave's competitive moat, increasing barriers to entry, and enhancing leverage for future licensing, strategic partnerships, and commercialization efforts.
Together, VisionWave's granted patents and continuations create a multi-layered intellectual property moat that is difficult to design around and supports long-term defensibility, licensing leverage, and strategic value across defense, autonomy, and advanced sensing markets.
As previously disclosed, at the time of VisionWave's business combination closing, the company's intellectual property portfolio included issued patents as well as pending patent applications. With this issuance, one of those pending applications has now matured into a granted U.S. patent.
Patent Information
- U.S. Patent No.: 12,499,578 Issue Date: December 16, 2025 Title: Systems and Methods of Real-Time Movement, Position Detection, and Imaging
About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.
VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave Technologies, Inc. develops proprietary radio-frequency sensing and imaging technologies designed to enable real-time detection, decision support, and situational awareness across complex operational environments.Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated expected benefits of the patent, competitive positioning, and potential licensing opportunities. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to technology development, commercialization, competition, intellectual property validity, enforceability, and infringement risks, and the risks identified in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in and other factors described in VisionWave's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update these any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Investor Contact: ...
Wesbite:
VisionWave is a Featured Defense stock on Investorideas
CO/VWAV/
Research more defense stocks at Investorideas stock directory
Companies/HomelandDefense/stock_list
About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas
Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.
Advertising agencies -Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts at Investorideas Advertise/Follow & Contact
Follow us on X: @investorideas, @stocknewsbites
Facebook: Investorideas Facebook
YouTube: Investorideas YouTube
Disclaimer/Disclosure VisionWave Holdings, Inc. is a paid for featured defense company on Investorideas. Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info About/Disclaimer Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/
Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy: Investorideas Privacy Policy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment