20 People Missing After Volcano Erupts In East Indonesia: Rescue Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Jakarta: Twenty people, nine of them from Singapore, were reported missing Friday after Mount Dukono on Indonesia's eastern Halmahera island erupted, spewing a smoke cloud some 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) into the air, a rescue official told AFP.

"Our team is on its way. It is not yet confirmed if there are injured people. Based on reports, there are about 20 people being searched for," search and rescue official Iwan Ramdani said by telephone.