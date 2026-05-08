Innovation Drives Steady Growth In Agriculture Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's agricultural sector is poised for sustained expansion over the coming years, supported by strong government policies, technological innovation, and rising private investment to strengthen food security and reduce reliance on imports.

According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, the market is estimated to grow from $370.2m (QR1.3bn) in 2026 to $519.2m (QR1.8bn) by 2031, at a CAGR of 7 percent during the forecast period.

The data highlights a significant transformation in the country's agricultural landscape, with Qatar increasingly shifting from an import-dependent model toward greater domestic production.

This transition has been driven by sustained investment in climate-controlled farming systems, water-efficient irrigation technologies, and renewable energy integration, particularly solar-powered agricultural solutions.

Speaking to The Peninsula, industry experts say the country's push toward food sovereignty has accelerated innovation across the sector.

“Qatar has made remarkable progress in building a resilient agricultural ecosystem in a relatively short period,” said Dan Mitchell, an agribusiness analyst.“The combination of policy support, financing mechanisms, and technology adoption is creating a strong foundation for long-term growth.”

Consumer preferences are also shaping the sector as growing demand for fresh, locally produced food with clear traceability has encouraged farms to adopt advanced techniques such as vertical farming and container-based agriculture, allowing for year-round production in controlled environments.

“Consumers in Qatar are increasingly conscious about food quality and sustainability,” said Mitchell.“This is pushing producers to innovate, not only to meet demand but also to differentiate themselves in a competitive market.”

The report notes that fruits and vegetables accounted for nearly half of the market share in 2025, underscoring their importance in the domestic agricultural mix.

Meanwhile, segments such as pulses and oil seeds are expected to register the fastest growth through 2031, supported by diversification efforts and evolving consumption patterns, the data showed.

The report stated that financial support has also been a key enabler of growth, as access to low-interest financing and funding initiatives, particularly through various institutions, has reduced the cost barriers associated with adopting advanced greenhouse technologies and modern farming systems.

“Access to capital is critical in agriculture, especially when it comes to adopting new technologies,” said Omar Hassan, an agricultural economist.

“Qatar has successfully created a supportive financing environment that encourages both local entrepreneurs and investors to enter the sector.”

Beyond production, the report also underscores that the sector's development aligns closely with broader national strategies focused on sustainability and resilience.

By investing in efficient resource management and innovative farming practices, Qatar is positioning itself to better withstand global supply chain disruptions and environmental challenges.

As the country continues to scale up its agricultural capabilities, experts believe the sector will play an increasingly important role in economic diversification.

“Agriculture in Qatar is no longer just about food production,” Hassan said, adding that it's becoming a strategic pillar that connects sustainability, technology, and economic growth.

With continued investment and innovation, Qatar's agriculture sector appears set to maintain its upward trajectory, reinforcing the nation's long-term vision of achieving greater self-sufficiency and sustainable development.