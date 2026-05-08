MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Sydney and Melbourne kick off ninth edition of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards in Australia







From left to right: Ivan Lam, Executive Director for International Business, Charter Keck Cramer; Josh Chye, Partner, Tax Consulting, HLB Mann Judd; Michael Lang, State Director, Residential Projects Melbourne, Savills Australia; Jules Kay, General Manager, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events; Colin Chee, Creative Director & Founder, Never Too Small; Benson Zhou, Director, CBD & Metropolitan Sales Melbourne, Savills Australia; and Karen Kong, Head of Property Lending, Bendigo Bank

SYDNEY, AU, May 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) programme returns for its ninth edition in 2026 following two successful launch events in Sydney and Melbourne, announcing a roster of new categories that elevate real estate standards across the country's booming urban centres.

This year's winners will be recognised at the gala celebration of the 9th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) to be held on Friday, 4 September 2026, at the Shangri-La Sydney. Entries are now open until July.

Key dates for the 2026 edition are:

Now – Entries open 10 July 2026 – Entries close 28-31 July 2026 – Site Inspections 4 September 2026 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Sydney, Australia 11 December 2026 – International Grand Final Gala Dinner in Bangkok, Thailand

The expanded PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) programme aligns with transformative market dynamics taking place across cities from Melbourne to Sydney and Brisbane. High-quality built spaces in urban centres nationwide continue to appeal to discerning domestic property seekers and cross-border investors, especially those from Southeast Asia.

Newly introduced categories include Best Condo Developer, Best Housing Developer, Best First Home Development, Best Wellness Hospitality Development, Best Marina Development, Best Landmark Development, Best Sales Gallery Interior Design, and Best Landmark Design.

Asia Connect in Australia

The launch of the 9th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) comes on the heels of two high-profile Asia Connect events in Melbourne and Sydney. Asia Connect brought together thought leaders and industry professionals to discuss market trends set to impact the outlook of urban development in Australia.







From left to right: Watcharaphon Chaisuk, Senior Solutions Manager, PropertyGuru Group; Philip Low, President, AMBC-NSW; Councillor Robert Kok, City of Sydney Council; Josh Chye, Partner, Tax Consulting, HLB Mann Judd; Jules Kay, General Manager, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events; Ivan Lam, Executive Director for International Business, Charter Keck Cramer; and Udomluk Suwan, Sales Director, PropertyGuru Group.

ouncillor Robert Kok, and convened market experts and award-winning developers, including Eterno Property Group and Skyland Group.







Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece, City of Melbourne Council

The launch continued 17 March with Asia Connect: Melbourne, held at the Savills headquarters in the Victorian capital. The gathering featured insights from property experts and was welcomed by Melbourne Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece, who joined developers, design professionals, and industry associations to discuss sustainable urban growth.

Stability and liveability

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said:“As we launch the 2026 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) from Sydney, we turn our focus to a market poised for a resurgence. With airport upgrades and mega-infrastructure coming to life, the city looks set to lead national growth. This complex market demands the capital and innovation that Asia's investors, seeking stability beyond traditional markets, are uniquely positioned to provide. We can't wait to see what the finest real estate in Sydney and, by extension, Australia, looks like this year.”

He added:“As one of the world's most liveable cities, Melbourne has shown us a flight to quality and a fascinating paradox, characterised by price growth against headwinds. Such a divergence underscores the need to spotlight resilience, from the resurgence of Asian capital to the student accommodation boom, as we contribute to a market that continues to showcase Australia's best real estate.”







Ivan Lam, Executive Director for International Business, Charter Keck Cramer and PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) chairperson

Ivan Lam, chairperson of the independent judging panel and executive director for international business at Charter Keck Cramer, said:“We are thrilled to honour the finest real estate in Sydney and the rest of Australia this year. We are optimistic about blue-chip suburbs in Australia's largest city as well as the many public works that promise to unlock value across New South Wales. The westward transformation of Sydney especially presents a generational opportunity for astute investors and developers alike while the enduring appeal of the city's eastern and northern suburbs demonstrates the prestige market's resilience. We call on developers to submit their best and showcase their works to property seekers and peers across Australia and the region.”

He added:“With impressive growth forecasted for Melbourne, we expect a resilient market defined by emerging luxury enclaves and an enduring, inherent appeal to Asian property seekers as well as local buyers. The calibre of this year's entries will surely reflect the dynamism of this market.”

From left to right: Josh Chye, Partner, Tax Consulting, HLB Mann Judd; Joe Phegan, Managing Director, Savills Victoria; Ivan Lam, Executive Director for International Business, Charter Keck Cramer; Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece, City of Melbourne Council; Karen Kong, Head of Property Lending, Bendigo Bank; Jules Kay, General Manager, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events; Benson Zhou, Director, CBD & Metropolitan Sales Melbourne, Savills Australia; and Watcharaphon Chaisuk, Senior Solutions Manager, PropertyGuru Group

Organised by PropertyGuru Group, Southeast Asia's leading PropTech company,

For more information, email ... or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 32 million property seekers monthly2 to connect with over 50,000 agents3 monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and com was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 18 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand as well as the region's biggest and most respected industry recognition platform - PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, events, and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2024 and December 2024.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between July 2024 and December 2024.

(3) Based on data between October 2024 and December 2024.

(4) Based on data between July 2024 and December 2024.

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