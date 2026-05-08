Telangana Govt Officials Deny Demolition Of Ancient Temple In Warangal

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 8 (IANS) Authorities in Telangana's Warangal district on Friday denied reports published in a section of the media regarding the alleged demolition of an ancient temple during the work for the construction of a government school.

The official of the Warangal District Collector's office issued a clarification, stating that the reports about the alleged demolition of the temple at Pahadla Ashoknagar village, Khanapur Mandal on May 6, are false and do not reflect the factual position.

It stated that a joint inspection was conducted on May 6 by Revenue Divisional Officer, Narsampet, Archaeology Department officials, Khanapur Tahsildar, representatives of Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGEWIDC) and executing agency officials.

“The subject land measuring 30 acres was found to be heavily covered with dense bushes and trees. During vegetation clearance and leveling works for the proposed Young India Integrated Residential School Complex, remnants of an old dilapidated structure were noticed. No demolition or dismantling activity was carried out by the executing agency,” reads the statement.

Revenue records confirmed that it is government land and not endowment land. The land had already been allotted to the Tribal Welfare Department.

According to the statement, Archaeology Department officials confirmed that the structure was not notified or recorded as a protected monument or archaeological site.

The joint inspection team observed that the structure had remained in a dilapidated condition for a long period and was not in active use.

Warangal District Collector, Satya Sharada, along with Narsampet MLA, D. Madhava Reddy, visited the site on Thursday.

They assured that the structure/monument will be restored at the same location in consultation with historians, Stapathis, and the Archaeology Department.

Necessary efforts will also be initiated for notifying the structure with the Archaeology Department, added the statement.

The clarification by the authorities came hours after the Opposition parties BRS and BJP alleged demolition of the structure and demanded its immediate restoration.