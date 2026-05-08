MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rican App Helps Identify Venomous Snakes and Save Lives appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

In a country home to 147 species of snakes, the difference between a scare and a tragedy often comes down to knowledge. Costa Rica is taking a historic step today in the prevention of snake-related accidents with the launch of the ICP App. Developed by experts at the University of Costa Rica, this digital tool puts the scientific guidance every citizen needs to know what to do and what not to do when encountering a snake right in their pocket, transforming fear into life-saving information.

In this regard, we spoke with Andrés Hernández Bolaños, who holds a bachelor's degree in pharmacy from the University of Costa Rica (UCR) and has 18 years of experience working at the Clodomiro Picado Institute (ICP).

Hernández has worked in community and hospital pharmacies and even as a medical representative, but he has spent most of his career at the institute, where he has been employed since 2008.

His work at the institute involves overseeing the entire antivenom production process from start to finish, ensuring compliance with good manufacturing practices, while also maintaining and updating product records in the various countries where the product is distributed.

Within his department, documentation is updated as process improvements are implemented and as regulatory requirements dictate. Among other activities, he leads the Communication Committee at the ICP,“focused on improving the way we communicate with people both internally and externally, enhancing how we promote the institution and its activities, but above all, informing and educating the public about snakebites, prevention, first aid, and useful information on snakes and antivenom production.”

The pharmacist, a resident of Coronado (Costa Rica), explained to us that the UCR has indeed just released a mobile app that allows users to identify venomous snakes and learn what to do to help save lives in the event of a bite.

The free app is now available for download and can be obtained for both Android and iOS, on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Regarding what led them to create the ICP app, Hernández said that they received many inquiries with photos on social media asking them to identify snakes.“Often the snake was already dead, for no reason other than fear or aversion toward these types of animals. Fernando Cascante Morales, a computer engineering student, was looking for a place to do his University Community Service (TCU) project, and he asked us directly how he could help based on his major. After discussing it, we concluded that a mobile app was a necessity that he could develop and that would address all these questions by being readily available to people.”

According to the director of the Clodomiro Picado Institute, this has been a recurring idea, but due to a lack of resources-including human, time, and technological resources-it hadn't been possible to bring it to fruition in previous years.

READ MORE

“Last year, Fernando approached us, and he certainly spent more than the 40 hours required by the TCU to get the app up and running. Even today, he continues to help us refine or incorporate design and development knowledge into the app. Obviously, the support-especially from the serpentarium staff-has been vital in providing information that comes directly from experts and recognized bibliographic references.”

Through the ICP app, Costa Ricans and visitors can now quickly access scientifically backed information.

Don Andrés says it's an informative app because it's not yet possible to generate a direct ID using a photo and artificial intelligence,“but these are part of the processes that will be implemented in the future.”

He also noted that there was a group of 8 to 10 people who were more involved and who directly provided feedback or fully contributed information,“but even though they didn't work directly on the app, the effort that has led the Institute to be recognized and to have the experience it has is thanks to all of the more than 70 people who collaborate here and who did so in the past.”

The director of the ICP-UCR mentioned that they have been tracking the app on a monthly basis; as a result, they noted that at the beginning of the month, there were more than 12,000 downloads. It is very likely that the number of downloads has now exceeded 15,000.

When discussing people's general receptiveness, Hernández noted that, from the very beginning, there has been a great deal of curiosity and enthusiasm to access and analyze the information. Furthermore, because it is something new or different from the norm, it has prompted many compliments and numerous downloads-both to show support and to learn more.“We've received some questions and suggestions for improvement, but at the same time, there's a strong understanding that this is a cornerstone or foundation for continued updates.”

It's worth noting that Costa Rica is home to 147 species of snake, 25 of which are venomous. (Information from the ICP).

Important information: The Clodomiro Picado Institute was founded in 1970. The ICP is a research institution specializing in snake venom toxins, offering education and outreach related to the subject, but it is best known for the production of antivenoms. These are commonly called antivenom serums and are produced for Costa Rica, the rest of Central America, some South American countries, and specific countries in Africa.

Finally, Andrés Hernández Bolaños wanted to thank those who have downloaded the app and shared their feedback, as well as those who are deeply curious about these topics, his work, and snakes, and who in some way contribute to spreading information, helping to strengthen the tool of education-a“vital foundation for preventing accidents, avoiding the killing of snakes, and better understanding and coexisting with our environment.”

READ MORE

Stay up to date on everything happening at the Clodomiro Picado Institute by following them on social media : Instagram @institutoclodomiropicado and Facebook Instituto Clodomiro Picado. They also have a website: .

The post Costa Rican App Helps Identify Venomous Snakes and Save Lives appeared first on The Costa Rica News.