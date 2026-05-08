Guide To The Costa Rica Seed Festival 2026: 10 Years Of Exchange, Community, And The Future

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“To know your seeds is to know yourself.” Under this premise, the Seed Festival marks its first decade at the Tinamastes Fair. In a world where a handful of corporations control the global food supply, Jean Pullen and José Bermúdez invite us to view the act of planting not only as agriculture, but as a tool for collective regeneration. In this interview, we explore how the partnership between organizations like Regenerate Your Reality and Ecomaste is purifying waters and restoring forests, one seed at a time.

On May 16, the Tinamastes Fair will not only be Costa Rica's second-largest organic market; it will be the epicenter of a celebration of biodiversity. The Seed Festival celebrates 10 years of weaving networks of abundance, music, and learning for the whole family.

It was exactly a decade ago that Jean Pullen left the mountains of Washington behind in search of a sun that would never set and a land where planting would be an eternal cycle. Today, alongside José Bermúdez and a growing network of land guardians, she is leading the tenth anniversary of the Seed Festival in the Barú River basin. What began as a personal desire to grow tropical fruits has transformed into a resistance movement against the privatization of life, where every seed exchanged is a step toward food sovereignty in Costa Rica.

Both have lived in the Talamanca and Barú bioregions.

“That initial attraction to permaculture, agroforestry, and community life transformed me. It led me to build a reality I never would have imagined when I lived in the United States. Since then, my mission has been to spread that knowledge. I've published two books, Regenerate Your Reality and Nourishing the Garden & Earth, with both adults and children in mind who want to join the regenerative movement,” said Jean Pullen.

Today, as a partner at Peace Activation and Jungle Project, and a soil advocate at Kiss the Ground, Jean dedicates her days to sharing what she has learned through workshops, art, writing, and, of course, regenerative agriculture.

For more information on these initiatives, visit

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When asked about what drives them day to day, their answer stems not just from theory, but from their lived experience on the land. For Jean and José, living in a community focused on regeneration is an exercise in observation and collective healing.

On a personal level, what excites you most about living in a community focused on regeneration?

“It's truly exciting to witness firsthand how we're healing the watershed together: purifying its waters and restoring its flow,” they explain with a conviction that reflects years of work. They also emphasized that, through their commitment to regeneration, they're achieving food sovereignty, preserving seeds, and nourishing themselves so well from the land they care for.

However, Jean and José are emphatic that this is not a new path, but a return to the past.“We want to acknowledge that there have always been pockets of regeneration, led by the Earth's indigenous peoples and by all those who preserve the memory of their grandmothers' wisdom.”

However, the conversation takes a deeper turn when it touches on the central theme of their festival: the seed. For them, it's not just about agriculture, but about identity and global survival.

“We depend on trees and seeds for food, for healing, and for the very air we breathe to survive,” said Jean and José.

The team behind the Seed Festival maintains that the history of humanity is written in its furrows: If you dig deep enough into any culture, you will find its roots in the legacy of its crops and seeds.

In addressing the reality of today's market... They denounce the fact that seeds, which were once considered a common heritage-just like water-have been hoarded and privatized.“Now, a handful of corporations control the global seed supply,” they warned.

They emphasized that,“knowing your seeds is knowing yourself. Preserving them is an act of resistance and regeneration.”

As we've mentioned, Jean and José's connection to the festival has been an organic process spanning years. They first attended as simple visitors long ago; then they returned with their hands in the soil, as farmers, and later as volunteers. By 2023, they were already fully involved in the organization, doing everything possible to keep this tradition alive.

“It's not new to us; for the past ten years we've been organizing seed exchanges, planting gardens, and cultivating edible forests wherever we go.”

Behind every great movement lies an initial spark. To whom do we owe the legacy of this gathering?

The festival would not be possible without Melissa Sweet, the founder of Vida Auténtica and the heart and soul of the Tinamastes Fair. It was she who, a decade ago, decided to embark on a journey of dreams and encounters called the Seed Festival. Today, Jean and José thank her and pay her this well-deserved tribute.

For Melissa, the main goal of the Fair is to support and promote organic, agrochemical-free agriculture in southern Costa Rica.

Over the years, this gathering has been a vibrant celebration of seeds, the earth, and the community. It is a space where those who work the land come together to share knowledge, exchange seeds and cuttings, and strengthen the roots of a regenerative future. They are all stewards of biodiversity, guardians of water, and the bridge between ancestral wisdom and future generations.

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This year's festival is especially significant because it marks a decade of collective effort, resilience, and regeneration in the Barú watershed. Its organizers warmly invite community members to bring seeds, plants, stories, and experiences.

As this event and the world continue to evolve,“we commit to weaving a web of abundance, supporting one another in the transition toward more regenerative, resilient, and life-giving land management practices.”

In turn, we hope to continue bringing together a community of stewards, honoring the sacred cycle of planting, growing, and sharing. Each person's presence and care for the earth strengthens this movement.

For Jean Pullen (organizer), it is inspiring to see how so many volunteer-driven projects come together to organize this festival.“We are deeply grateful to everyone who showed up the day before to help set up the seed altar and stayed afterward to help with the takedown. It's a true community effort: the energy and commitment, with most people staying all day, appreciating the seeds and each other's company.”

● Melissa Sweet - Founder of the Vida Auténtica festival

● José Bermúdez (Ecomaste) - Over 15 years of experience as a bamboo builder and designer; permaculture enthusiast, co-founder of Ecomaste

● Jean Pullen - 10+ years in regenerative lifestyle & yoga teacher; bestselling author; co-founder of Regenerate Your Reality

● Amanda Luna - 10+ years as an herbalist, yoga & qigong teacher; co-founder of Ecomaste

● Alan Cacao - Over 20 years of experience as an engineer, bamboo builder, and permaculture educator; co-founder of Regenerate Your Reality

● Tinamastes Fair: Merlin Marcus (Fuente Semilla), Desiree (Abundant Eden), Sabine, Randy Lopez (Tinamaste Organics), Jessica & Ed (New Dawn Center)

For someone who has never attended, what exactly does the exchange of seeds and cuttings entail, and why is it so important for food sovereignty in the region?

At its core, the seed and cutting exchange is a vibrant, community-driven event that celebrates biodiversity and ecological knowledge. Participants-known as seed savers or seed guardians-arrive early to set up stations where they share seeds, plant cuttings, and sometimes even whole plants they have grown.

People bring what they have grown and saved, and spend the day exchanging techniques, experiences, and traditions, along with the seeds and plants that are the focus of the event.

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According to Pullen, the atmosphere is intentionally collaborative. No food is for sale; a chef takes care of everyone's meals throughout the day. Everything is based on reciprocity, care, and creativity; the goal is to co-create a welcoming and environmentally friendly space where conversations flow freely.

If you've never been here before: get ready to take home not only new seeds, but also the knowledge needed to grow them, know when to harvest them, and understand why they matter. And maybe even a new friend in the community!

At its core, the exchange is about regaining control over how our food is grown, shared, and valued, while strengthening the relationships that make a truly resilient local food system possible. And, of course, it's all about the plants and seeds that make it all possible!

● Seeds, cuttings, plants for the altar, and your creations to share!

● You can donate a delicious creation for the dessert table! This helps us raise funds for the festival.

● This year we're accepting items to add to our harvest baskets for the raffle: flowers, fruits, herbs, vegetables, produce, etc. Thank you!

In addition to the seed exchange, attendees enjoy music, talks, and activities for children.

It's an event that brings together multiple generations to celebrate seed conservation.“By weaving education with play and culture, we're creating a welcoming space where families can connect, learn, and participate together.”

Jean and José issued a special call to farmers to set up stalls, sell plants, and give away seeds and cuttings to the community.

For them, everyone is welcome to learn and grow together. They have a message for anyone just starting out in agriculture: It all begins with the first seed, and it can grow into a whole forest that spreads regeneration throughout your community. Welcome to your first (but not last) seed exchange!

Finally, the organizers added a very important note: anyone wishing to volunteer should contact José Bermúdez (WhatsApp: +506-8967-8012) by May 10. He is a member of the bioregion and an environmental activist who coordinates farmers' participation in the festival.

Stay up to date on every move the event organizers make-follow them on social media: Instagram @feriatinamastes, @jeanpullen_, @eco_maste, @regenerateyourreality, and on Facebook (Feria Tinamastes).

The post Guide to the Costa Rica Seed Festival 2026: 10 Years of Exchange, Community, and the Future appeared first on The Costa Rica News.