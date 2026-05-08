Baloch Armed Group Attack In Balochistan Damages Infrastructure, Hits Pakistani Forces

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, May 8 (IANS) The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claimed responsibility for attacks in Balochistan's Sibi and Sohbatpur districts, completely destroying two electricity towers and damaging two others, while causing casualties and material losses to Pakistani Rangers, according to local media reports.

In a statement issued to the media on Thursday, BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch said the group's fighters planted explosives in the Lemji area of Sibi on the night of May 6, resulting in the complete collapse of two electricity towers and severe damage to two others.

He added that the group attacked a Pakistani Rangers checkpoint in the Buskat area of Sohbatpur, using small and heavy weapons.

According to the statement, the assault led to“casualties and material losses” to the Rangers, The Balochistan Post reported.

The group said that such operations would continue until“independence of Balochistan” from Pakistan.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of escalating attacks by Baloch groups targeting Pakistani military and police forces across Balochistan in recent days, resulting in heavy casualties and damage to the infrastructure.

In a separate incident, a pickup vehicle carrying eight people, including women and children, went missing between the Pasni and Shadi Kaur regions in Balochistan's Gwadar district amid the Pakistani military operation in the region.

Citing local sources, The Balochistan Post reported that more than 50 people have been detained during the ongoing military operation.

Reports suggest that the vehicle disappeared while travelling from Pasni to Shadi Kaur along with all its passengers, including three women, two children, and three men.

The passengers were returning to their village following treatment at Pak Oman Hospital in Pasni before they went missing. Since the incident, neither the passengers nor the vehicle had been traced.

The affected families on Wednesday called on the local administration and law enforcement agencies to take prompt action.

Pakistani military also launched operation in several areas of Balochistan, including Zareen Kaur, Tarati, Goristani and Kabadi, blocking routes and restricting movement.

As violence against civilians escalates across the province, the Pakistani forces conducted an operation in the Koshkalat region of the Kech district on Wednesday morning, reportedly detaining several individuals and killing one, as gunfire was heard in the area.

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.