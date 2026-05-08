Hardcore Criminal Of Dev Kalyanpuri Gang Arrested Under 'Operation Gang Bust' Illegal Firearm, Live Cartridges Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) In a major breakthrough under the ongoing 'Operation Gang Bust', the staff of Police Station Patparganj Industrial Area in East District, Delhi, has arrested a hardcore criminal associated with the notorious Dev Kalyanpuri Gang and recovered an illegal country-made firearm along with three live cartridges from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Dev Singh, a resident of Kalyanpuri, Delhi. Police apprehended him near Samadhi Park in Gazipur Village following a targeted operation based on secret information and technical surveillance.

According to police officials, the accused is a habitual offender and is involved in several criminal cases, including offences under the Arms Act, theft, robbery, and other serious crimes registered at various police stations in Delhi.

The operation was conducted as part of the East District Police's special drive 'Operation Gang Bust', launched to crack down on active gang members and habitual criminals operating in the district and adjoining areas.

A dedicated team was constituted at PS Patparganj Industrial Area under the close supervision of SHO Inspector Shiv Kumar and overall guidance of ACP Madhu Vihar, Tilak Chandra Bisht.

The police team, comprising Head Constable Vikas Tyagi and Constable Shahzad, had been continuously conducting field surveillance, night patrolling, and Intelligence-based monitoring in sensitive areas. Officials said the team was actively working on technical inputs and information gathered from local Intelligence sources regarding the movement of known criminals.

During repeated patrolling in the Gazipur–Samadhi Park area, the team received credible information about the movement of an armed member of the Dev Kalyanpuri Gang. On May 6 at around 10:50 P.M., while on patrol duty near Samadhi Park, HC Vikas Tyagi received a specific tip-off from a secret informer stating that Dev Singh would be passing through G-Block, Gazipur Village, carrying an illegal firearm.

Recognising the seriousness of the information, the police team immediately informed SHO Inspector Shiv Kumar, who directed the team to take prompt action. A swift operational strategy was formulated, and the team discreetly positioned itself along the suspected route while maintaining secrecy to avoid alerting the accused.

With the assistance of the informer, the police identified Dev Singh and intercepted him successfully. Officials said the accused was overpowered before he could escape or retaliate. During his search, police recovered one country-made pistol and three live cartridges from his possession.

Police said the operation was carried out in a highly coordinated and professional manner without causing panic among the public or disturbing law and order in the area.

During interrogation, Dev Singh disclosed that he lives with his family in Kalyanpuri and had studied up to Class 10. He is married and was working as a labourer in Noida to earn a livelihood. The accused further admitted that he was addicted to smack and ganja, and due to financial difficulties and substance abuse, he came in contact with members of the Dev Kalyanpuri Gang and gradually became involved in criminal activities.

Police records reveal that Dev Singh is listed as a 'Bad Character (BC)' at PS Kalyanpuri and has a long criminal history. Cases registered against him include theft, robbery, and Arms Act violations.

His previous involvements include FIR No. 237/2023 under Sections 379/411 IPC at PS Shakarpur; FIR No. 899/2023 under Sections 379/356/34 IPC at PS Kalyanpuri; FIR No. 306/2024 under Sections 25/54/59 Arms Act at PS Kalyanpuri; FIR No. 864/2023 under Sections 379/411 IPC at PS Shakarpur; FIR No. 80072081/2025 under Section 303(2) BNS at PS Shakarpur; FIR No. 11/2026 under Sections 25/54/59 Arms Act at PS Kashmiri Gate; and FIR No. 80066507/2025 under Sections 305/317(2) BNS at PS Kalyanpuri.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the Dev Kalyanpuri Gang and uncover the broader criminal network associated with the accused.