Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: How Much Does Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On 8 May

MENAFN - Live Mint) Petrol and diesel prices remained stable on Friday, unaffected by the global energy crisis, as the government cushioned domestic consumers against price pressures. The disruption to the energy supply chain has triggered a steep rise in fuel prices worldwide.

Oil jumped on Friday following renewed clashes between US and Iranian forces, jeopardising the outlook for a deal to end the 10-week war. Brent rose as much as 2.9% toward $103 a barrel before paring gains.

Will fuel prices hike soon?

A rise in petrol and diesel prices cannot be ruled out in the near term, according to PTI, citing government sources, as losses continue to grow due to a four-year cap on retail rates amid a steep rise in global crude oil prices.

However, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), speaking on behalf of the industry, mentioned that prices of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG would remain unchanged despite rising global energy costs.

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Over the past ten days, petrol prices in Mumbai have fluctuated within a narrow band of ₹103.50 to ₹103.54 per litre, reflecting the carefully managed nature of domestic fuel pricing against a backdrop of extreme international volatility.

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Diesel prices across Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru are similarly subject to review as crude benchmarks remain sharply above pre-conflict levels.

| LPG cylinder price today: Check cooking gas rates in major cities on 8 May Higher global crude prices will show a larger impact on WPI

Since the beginning of the war in West Asia on February 28, crude oil prices have risen significantly, stoking inflation fears. Crude prices soared to a four-year high of $126 per barrel on April 30, from about the $73 level before the war. Brent fell to 97.77 $/Bbl on May 6.

Asked about the impact of higher crude oil prices on wholesale (WPI) and retail (CPI) inflation, Crisil Chief Economist Dharmakirti Joshi said that since the pass-through of global crude oil prices has not happened to households, the WPI inflation numbers, which also account for imported items, will be higher than the CPI.

Although the government has hiked prices of commercial LPG cylinders, it has not hiked prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG to shield consumers from the impact of the West Asia crisis.

"Higher global crude prices will show a larger impact on WPI in the form of imported goods and raw materials, and less on CPI as the government has been holding pump prices stable. The April print of inflation data will see the number rising, but WPI will be higher than the CPI in April," Joshi said.

(With agency inputs)