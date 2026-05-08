Hugh Jackman Caught 'Meditating Or Napping' Between Shots On 'The Sheep Detectives' Set

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) After hilariously getting caught red-handed sleeping on the sets of his latest film 'The Sheep Detectives,' Hollywood star Hugh Jackman jokingly asked a question if he was "napping or meditating" to cover up his funny crime.

A relaxed Jackman shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself on Instagram, where he was seen asleep between shots on a chair on the film set.

The actor jokingly questioned in the caption section:“Meditating or napping??? Between shots on location filming @thesheepdetectives #george #BTS @workingtitlefilms.”

“The Sheep Detectives,” which is directed by Kyle Balda, is based on the 2005 novel Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann.

Jackman stars alongside Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, and Emma Thompson.

Actors who have lent their voices include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, and Brett Goldstein.

As per the synopsis, the film revolves around a shepherd named George Hardy, who loves to read murder mysteries to his sheep. He never suspected that they could understand him.

When George is found dead under mysterious circumstances, the sheep decide to solve the crime themselves, even if it means leaving their meadow for the first time and facing the fact that the human world isn't as simple as it appears in books.

Talking about the 57-year-old star, Jackman's breakthrough role was Wolverine, which he played across the X-Men film franchise and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from X-Men to Deadpool & Wolverine.

He has been feted with a Primetime Emmy Award, a Grammy Award and two Tony Awards, along with nominations for an Academy Award and a British Academy Film Award.

In a journey spanning over 27 years, he has worked in a variety of genres in cinema.

His filmography boasts of romantic comedies such as Kate & Leopold, action-horror Van Helsing, drama films such as The Prestige, period romance Australia, the science fiction film Real Steel, the musical Les Misérables, thrillers such as Prisoners, the musical The Greatest Showman, the political drama The Front Runner and the crime drama Bad Education to name a few.