New Indian Envoy Vikram Doraiswami Presents Credentials In Beijing

Envoy Presents Credentials in Beijing

The newly appointed Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, presented a copy of his credentials to Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Hong Lei.

According to a post on X by the Embassy of India in Beijing, the ceremony took place in Beijing on Wednesday, formally marking the presentation of credentials by the Indian envoy to the Chinese foreign ministry official. "Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami presented a copy of his credentials to Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, HE Hong Lei, in Beijing on May 7, 2026," the Embassy said.

Commencement of Diplomatic Assignment

Earlier on Monday, Doraiswami commenced his assignment as the Ambassador of India to China by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. The Embassy of India in Beijing said that he also paid tributes to Rabindranath Tagore here. "Vikram Doraiswami commenced his assignment as Ambassador of India to China by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Jintai Art Museum in Chaoyang Park today. He was accompanied by the Museum's Curator, Mr Yuan Xikun. Ambassador also paid tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at the Embassy," the post on X read.

On Sunday, Doraiswami was received by Charge d'Affaires Angeline Premalatha and Deputy Director, Asia Department of MFA Li Jianbo upon his arrival in Beijing.

Geostrategic Discussions and Preparations

Doraiswami received credentials for his assignment as the Ambassador of India to China from President Droupadi Murmu last week. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in China said, "Vikram Doraiswami receives credentials from the Hon'ble President of India for his assignment as Ambassador to the People's Republic of China."

Doraiswami also called on the Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday and discussed geostrategic issues, bilateral engagement and measures to strengthen existing mechanisms amid ongoing sensitivities in India-China relations. (ANI)

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