Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Across Tamil Nadu Till May 13 IMD Issues Weather Warning

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to receive widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days due to an atmospheric circulation system over the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep region

Atmospheric Circulation Triggers Widespread Rain

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has said that an atmospheric circulation prevailing over the southeast Arabian Sea and nearby Lakshadweep region is influencing weather conditions across Tamil Nadu. A trough extending from the Arabian Sea to central India through Karnataka and Maharashtra is also strengthening rain activity.

Because of this system, several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the coming days. Many districts have already witnessed sudden evening showers after intense daytime heat.

The weather department has warned that districts including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai could receive heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning.

Between May 9 and May 10, rain activity is expected to intensify further in districts such as Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal and Karur as well. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph may accompany thunderstorms in several places.

On May 11, southern and delta districts are likely to continue receiving heavy rainfall, while from May 12 to May 13, coastal and southern districts including Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari may experience intense showers at isolated places.

Chennai is expected to witness partly cloudy skies with chances of light to moderate rain in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 36 to 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover near 28 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has also clarified that no warning has been issued for fishermen along the Tamil Nadu coast, Bay of Bengal or Arabian Sea regions till May 11, bringing some relief to fishing communities.