Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low-Pressure System To Bring Heavy Rains, Telugu States On Alert

Despite scorching summer, the Telugu states are battered by heavy rains. The weather department is warning that the scattered showers we're seeing now could get much heavier in the next two or three days, causing major disruptions.

The weather department has some good news for the Telugu states: the heat will come down as the rains increase. A low-pressure system, currently active over the Bay of Bengal, is causing rainfall in several districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Met department has announced that these rains will get more intense over the next two to three days.The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) is warning that the low-pressure system will have a strong impact on the state. Today, on May 7 (Thursday), they have predicted moderate rainfall in several districts. These include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Chittoor, and Tirupati. The APSDMA also warned that one or two places might see heavy downpours.The APSDMA has issued a specific lightning warning for some areas. They say lightning strikes are possible in K. Veerhi, Gurtedu, and Munchingiputtu mandals of Alluri Sitarama Raju district; Chinturu, Kunavaram, and Vararamachandrapuram mandals of Polavaram district; and Velerupadu mandal of Eluru district. The authority is advising farmers, labourers, and cattle herders to avoid taking shelter under trees during the rain.The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has announced that heat intensity will be lower in Telangana for the next two to three days, with maximum temperatures expected to drop by 2 to 3 degrees. At the same time, the rains will get stronger. Today, May 7 (Thursday), thunderstorms with moderate rain are expected in Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahbubnagar districts. The Met Centre has issued a yellow alert, warning of gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. They also said the rains will continue all week.

1200 यूटीसी पर आधारित तेलंगाना का 7-दिवसीय पूर्वानुमान (रात) और शाम का अनुमान 2030 बजे IST पर जारी किया गया /7-day forecast(NIGHT) and Evening Inference of TELANGANA based on 1200 UTC issued at 2030 hours IST Dated:06-05-2026 twitter/T4mBJ8UWF2

- Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) May 6, 2026

For Hyderabad, the weather forecast brings some relief from the heat. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre says the sky will be partly cloudy. The city can expect light to moderate rain in some areas during the evening or night. They have also warned people to be careful, as these rains could come with dangerous thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. The same weather is predicted for the surrounding districts of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri.The weather in Telangana's capital, Hyderabad, is set to cool down. According to the Met Centre, the sky will remain partly cloudy. Light to moderate showers are likely in parts of the city towards the evening or night. However, these rains might be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, so residents are advised to stay cautious. A similar forecast has been issued for the neighbouring districts of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri.