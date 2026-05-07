Professor of Strategy and International Business, University of Southampton

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Sorin M.S. Krammer (Ph.D., Economics, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, USA) is Professor of Strategy and International Business at Southampton Business School (University of Southampton, UK) and an Otto Mønsted Visiting Professor at Copenhagen Business School (Denmark). His research focused on various aspects of strategy and management in international, comparative contexts and has been previously published in outlets such as Journal of Management, Journal of International Business Studies, Research Policy, Academy of Management Learning and Education, Journal of World Business, Journal of Product Innovation Management, Leadership Quarterly, Organization Studies, Journal of Business Ethics and many others. His research has also been acknowledged by prestigious professional organizations such as the European Academy of Management (Best Paper Award), Academy of International Business (Alan Rugman Best Young Scholar), Academy of Management (Best Paper in International Business and Policy Award) or British Academy of Management (Best Paper in International Management).

–present Professor of Strategy and International Business, University of Southampton

2009 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Economics

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