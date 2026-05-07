Tianxi Yang
- Assistant Professor, Food Science, University of British Columbia
The Yang Lab is in the Faculty of Land and Food Systems at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. Our team is focused on the development of innovative analytical technologies and advanced materials to improve the safety, sustainability, and resilience of agricultural and food systems. We apply interdisciplinary approaches from Food Science, Analytical Chemistry, Material Science, and Nanotechnology to address current and emerging challenges in sustainable food production and the agri-food industry. Our current research is focused on three major themes: (1) Nanosensors in food, (2) Nano-enabled agriculture, and (3) Sustainable food packaging. Our ultimate goal is to ensure a safe and adequate food supply through scientific discoveries and engineering innovations to protect the health of people worldwide.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor, Food Science, University of British Columbia
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