Associate Professor in Global Studies, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Chris Ogden is Associate Professor in Global Studies specialising in the interplay between identity, culture, security and domestic politics in India, China, South Asia, East Asia and the Indo-Pacific. Based in the School of Cultures, Languages and Linguistics at the University of Auckland, his expert knowledge concerns – shifting world orders; global authoritarianism; the Asian Century; great power politics; Hindu nationalism; and the global rise of India and China. His latest book is The Authoritarian Century: China's Rise and the Demise of the Liberal International Order (Bristol University Press, 2022), see

& for more on Chris' work, see



2024–present Associate Professor, University of Auckland

2015–2023 Senior Lecturer, University of St Andrews 2010–2015 Lecturer, University of St Andrews



2011 University of Edinburgh, PhD in Politics and International Relations

2006 University of Edinburgh, MSc by Research (Politics)

2004 Durham University, MA in International Relations (East Asia) 1999 University of Sheffield, BA in Social History



2023 (ed. with Olivia Hagen) Digital Repression: Causes, Consequences and Policy Responses, London: Global Policy / Wiley

2023 (ed.) Global India: The Pursuit of Influence and Status, London: Routledge

2022 The Authoritarian Century: China's Rise and the Demise of the Liberal International Order, Bristol: Bristol University Press

2020 Great Power Attributes: A Compendium of Historical Data, Edinburgh: Fifth Hammer

2019 A Dictionary of India's Politics & International Relations, Oxford: Oxford University Press

2019 A Dictionary of China's Politics & International Relations, Oxford: Oxford University Press

2017 Indian National Security, New Delhi: Oxford University Press

2017 China & India: Asia's Emergent Great Powers, Cambridge: Polity

2016 (ed.) New South Asian Security: Six Core Relations for Regional Stability, New Delhi: Orient BlackSwan

2014 Indian Foreign Policy: Ambition and Transition, Cambridge: Polity

2014 Hindu Nationalism and the Evolution of Contemporary Indian Security: Portents of Power, New Delhi: Oxford University Press 2013 (ed.) Handbook of China's Governance and Domestic Politics, London: Routledge

ExperienceEducationPublications