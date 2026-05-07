Daniel Pastula

Dr. Pastula is a board-certified neurologist, CDC-trained medical epidemiologist (EIS), veteran of the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS), policy maker, and teacher. He has cross-disciplinary interests in neurohospitalist medicine; neuro-infectious, emerging infectious, and vector-borne diseases; public health and epidemiology; outbreak investigation and control; emergency preparedness and response; biodefense and biosecurity; environmental health and toxicology; meteorology and climatology; public policy; communication; and education.

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