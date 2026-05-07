MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pool Safe Inc. Announces Repayment of Credit Facility with Intrexa Ltd.

May 07, 2026 5:06 PM EDT | Source: Pool Safe Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has repaid in full all obligations owing under its senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with Intrexa Ltd. ("Intrexa"), using a portion of the net proceeds from the Company's recently completed concurrent non-brokered private placements of common shares and senior secured convertible debentures (the "Offerings"), which raised aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3.02 million, as announced on May 4, 2026.

Background on the Credit Facility

The Credit Facility was originally established pursuant to a credit agreement between the Company and Intrexa dated April 2, 2019 (as subsequently amended on December 17, 2020, May 13, 2022, June 17, 2022, November 30, 2022, and on or about May 31, 2025, collectively, the "Credit Agreement"). Under the Credit Agreement, the Credit Facility provided for revolving advances of up to $3,500,000, bore interest at a rate of 10% per annum, and had a maturity date of May 31, 2028, on which date all outstanding principal, together with all accrued and unpaid interest and other obligations, was repayable by the Company in a single balloon payment. The Credit Facility was secured by a first-ranking general security agreement over all of the Company's present and after-acquired personal property.

The Company repaid the outstanding principal and all accrued interest balance of C$1,381,713 under the Credit Facility on May 5, 2026.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as LounGenie, which functions as a multipurpose personal poolside attendant. LounGenie by Pool Safe Inc. is designed to provide safety, convenience, and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks, and cruise ship guests. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the LounGenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while offering the vendor opportunities to increase F&B sales, expedite customer service and drive revenue. For more information, please visit loungenie or poolsafeinc.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "POOL".

For further information:

Pool Safe Inc.

Steven Glaser, COO, CFO and Director

T: 416-630-2444

E: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of the Company as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein, including general economic, market and business conditions. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.







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Source: Pool Safe Inc.