Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces A Strong Start To 2026 And Declares Dividends For The Third Quarter Of 2026
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| Three months ended
March 31,
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|2026
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|2025
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|Revenue
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|
|
|
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|$
|19,836
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|$
|21,963
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|Mortgage servicing and management fees
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|(2,158
|)
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|(2,176
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|Other expenses
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|
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|(520
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|(351
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|Provision for credit losses
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|
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|(651
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|(2,161
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|Income before financing costs
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|16,507
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|17,275
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|Financing costs
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|(4,492
|)
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|(5,374
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|Net income and comprehensive income
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|
|
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|$
|12,015
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|$
|11,901
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|
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|Basic earnings per share
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|$
|0.25
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|$
|0.25
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|Diluted earnings per share
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|$
|0.25
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|$
|0.25
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|Dividends declared
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|$
|11,170
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|$
|10,995
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|Mortgages receivable, end of period
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|$
|870,778
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|$
|851,615
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|Total assets, end of period
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|$
|872,003
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|$
|852,848
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|Shareholders' equity, end of period
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|
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|$
|528,405
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|$
|520,460
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|Book value per share, end of period
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|
|
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|$
|10.98
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|$
|10.98
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Mortgage portfolio
(carrying amounts in 000s)
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|As at March 31, 2026
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|As at December 31, 2025
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|Carrying
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|% of
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|Carrying
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|% of
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|Property Type
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|Number
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|amount
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|Portfolio
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|Number
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|amount
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|Portfolio
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|High-rise residential
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|18
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|$
|244,005
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|27.2%
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|18
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|$
|245,843
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|26.8%
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|Mid-rise residential
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|11
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|87,602
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|9.8%
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|13
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|
|103,088
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|11.3%
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|Low-rise residential
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|13
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|123,205
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|13.8%
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|13
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|127,504
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|13.9%
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|House and apartment
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|259
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|180,300
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|20.1%
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|251
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|176,254
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|19.2%
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|Condominium corporation
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|4
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|1,058
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|0.1%
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|4
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|1,091
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|0.1%
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|Residential portfolio
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|305
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|
|636,170
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|71.0%
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|
|299
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|
|653,780
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|71.3%
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|Commercial
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|27
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|
|260,059
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|29.0%
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|27
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|
|263,294
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|28.7%
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|Mortgage portfolio
|
|332
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|$
|896,229
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|
|100.0%
|
|
|326
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|$
|917,074
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|
|100.0%
|
|
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|As at March 31, 2026
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|Location of underlying property
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|Number of mortgages
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|Carrying amount
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|% of Portfolio
|
|
|Weighted average loan-to-value
|
|
|Weighted average interest rate
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|Greater Toronto Area ("GTA")
|
|259
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|$
|783,674
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|87.4%
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|60.5%
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|8.82%
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|Non-GTA Ontario
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|61
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|66,026
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|7.4%
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|64.0%
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|8.21%
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|British Columbia
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|12
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|
|46,529
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|5.2%
|
|
|72.3%
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|
|10.46%
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|
|
|332
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|$
|896,229
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|100.0%
|
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|61.4%
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|8.86%
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|
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|As at December 31, 2025
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|Location of underlying property
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|Number of mortgages
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|Carrying amount
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|% of Portfolio
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|Weighted average loan-to-value
|
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|Weighted average interest rate
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|GTA
|
|249
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|$
|793,802
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|86.6%
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|60.5%
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|8.95%
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|Non-GTA Ontario
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|63
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|67,210
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|7.3%
|
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|64.0%
|
|
|8.23%
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|British Columbia
|
|14
|
|
|56,062
|
|
|6.1%
|
|
|69.9%
|
|
|10.29%
|
|
|
|326
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|$
|917,074
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|100.0%
|
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|61.4%
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|
|8.98%
|
For further information on the financial results, further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, and definitions of non-IFRS measures, please refer to Atrium's interim condensed consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at , and on the company's website at .
2026 Third Quarter Dividends
Atrium is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0775 per common share (subject to rescission or adjustment at the discretion of the Board of Directors) payable on each dividend payment date listed below to shareholders of record at the close of business on the corresponding record date:
|Dividend Month
|Record Date
|Dividend Payment Date
|July 2026
|July 31, 2026
|August 12, 2026
|August 2026
|August 31, 2026
|September 11, 2026
|September 2026
|September 30, 2026
|October 9, 2026
About Atrium
Canada's Premier Non-Bank LenderTM
Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at or investor information on Atrium's website at .
For additional information, please contact
Robert G. Goodall
Chief Executive Officer
Chris Anastasopoulos
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 867-1053
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation
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