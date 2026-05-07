Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces A Strong Start To 2026 And Declares Dividends For The Third Quarter Of 2026

May 07, 2026 5:28 PM EDT | Source: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.F) (TSX: AI.G) today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Q1 2026 Highlights

Quarterly net income of $12.0 million, compared to $11.9 million in the prior year Quarterly basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.25 Mortgage portfolio of $896.2 million Well-secured mortgage portfolio 95.3% of the portfolio in first mortgages 91.0% of the portfolio is less than 75% loan-to-value Average loan-to-value is 61.4%

"Atrium's first quarter of 2026 reflects our continued discipline in underwriting new loans and in managing the existing portfolio. Despite a challenging lending environment, we earned basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.25 per share for the quarter, identical with the prior year and supportive of our regular dividend of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Our mortgage portfolio continues to be high quality and totalled $896.2 million as at March 31, 2026, down modestly from $917.1 million at year end. We have maintained a conservative risk profile with 95.3% of our portfolio invested in first mortgages and an average loan-to-value of 61.4%. In Q1, we recruited an experienced and well-known non-bank lender to open a new Atrium office in Alberta to cover the Prairie markets. Over the balance of 2026, we expect new loan originations in the Prairie markets to contribute to increased geographic diversification of our portfolio. Atrium is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026, and our success over that period reflects the experience and dedication of our senior management team that has delivered consistently attractive returns for our shareholders," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Conference call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1-833-491-0507 (call topic: First quarter results). For a replay of the conference call (available until May 20, 2026) please call 1-833-607-0619, passcode 9671642#.

Results of operations

Atrium reported assets of $872.0 million as at March 31, 2026, down from $893.6 million at the end of 2025. Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $19.8 million, a decrease of 9.7% from the comparative quarter in the prior year. Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $12.0 million, an increase of 1.0% from the first quarter of the prior year. Atrium's allowance for mortgage losses at March 31, 2026 totaled $31.1 million or 3.5% of the gross mortgage portfolio.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.25, consistent with $0.25 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Mortgages receivable as at March 31, 2026 were $870.8 million, down from $892.5 million as at December 31, 2025. This was due to mortgage interest and principal repayments exceeding advances as well as a higher allowance for mortgage losses. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, $44.8 million of mortgage principal was advanced and $64.5 million was repaid and transferred. The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at March 31, 2026 was 8.86%, compared to 8.98% at December 31, 2025.

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)