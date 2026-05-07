(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Parkit Enterprise Reports Q1 2026 Results May 07, 2026 5:32 PM EDT | Source: Parkit Enterprise Inc. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. (TSXV: PKT) ("Parkit" or the "Company"), today reported the Company's first quarter 2026 results. Steven Scott, Chair of Parkit, commented: "Parkit achieved 5% same property NOI growth and 38% FFO growth while executing on a disciplined capital allocation strategy. Operationally, we signed approximately 45,000 square feet of new leases and renewed nearly 30,000 square feet of leases at market rates with an average increase in lease rate of approximately 21%, demonstrating continued demand for our industrial portfolio. With 92% of our debt being fixed and strong liquidity, we are well positioned to pursue disciplined acquisitions and further grow revenue, NRI and FFO in the upcoming year." 2026 Q1 Results and Recent Business Highlights Revenue, net rental income and investment income. Investment properties revenue and net rental income increased as the Company increased its investment properties, signed new leases and streamlined operations. Investment properties revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased by 17% to $5,903,426, compared to $7,121,141 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net rental income (" NRI "), decreased by 15% to $4,142,437, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $4,886,036 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The difference in total revenue and net rental income is a result of the change in the number of investment properties held and the investment income received from Parkit's investment in PROREIT.

The revenue relating to investment properties not sold was $5,903,426 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $4,999,069 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The net rental income relating to the investment properties not sold was $4,142,437 for three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $3,628,026 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase in net rental income from investment properties owned is due to lease renewals, new leases at market rates, and new acquisitions made by the Company. Stabilized comparative properties NOI. Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI, a Non-IFRS Measure, increased by 5%, to $3,392,590, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $3,233,183, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as the Company executed renewals with tenants and maximized occupancy. Leasing at market rental spreads. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, Parkit renewed about 30,000 square feet with two tenants and signed a new lease for 15,000 square feet with one tenant at market rates, with an average increase in lease rate of approximately 21%. Funds from operations ("FFO") increased for the period. The FFO, a Non-IFRS Measure, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 increased by 38% to $2,327,167, compared to FFO of $1,681,551 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase in FFO primarily attributed to the Company's growing net rental income from its investment properties as a result of steady in-place rents and growing occupancy. Liquidity position. The Company maintained a strong liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of over $8,100,000 at the end of the period. The Company has unencumbered assets and significant availability on its credit facilities to fund future acquisitions. Cash flows. Parkit's cash flow from operations was $4,829,225 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $4,399,171 received for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase in cash from operating activities is a result of increased FFO excluding debt. Parkit used net cash of $475,276 in investing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to cash used of $10,915,067 from investing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in net cash outflow is a result of no investment property acquisition during this period compared to the same comparative period. Parkit used net cash of $1,557,151 from financing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to cash received of $4,177,299 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase in cash used was a result of proceeds from debt financing offset by the repayment of debt borrowings related to the portfolio disposition of 8 investment properties. Net loss for the period. The Company had a net loss of $1,386,268 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to net loss of $1,520,800 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The change is a result of a decrease in net rental income, higher unrealized gain from investments at fair value, lower depreciation and finance costs, offset by net parking loss. Parkit is focused on growing and maximizing cash flows on its industrial portfolio, while streamlining the operations of its parking properties. Further Information

For comprehensive disclosure of Parkit's performance for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and its financial position as at such date, please see Parkit's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at . Non-IFRS Measures Management uses both IFRS and Non-IFRS Measures to assess the financial and operating performance of the Company's operations. These Non-IFRS Measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Non-IFRS Measures referenced in this news release include the following: Funds from Operations (" FFO ") is a Non-IFRS Measure of operating performance as it focuses on cash flow from operating activities. REALPAC is the national industry association dedicated to advancing the long-term vitality of Canada's real property sector. REALPAC defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with IFRS), adjusted for, among other things, depreciation, transaction costs, gains and losses from property dispositions, foreign exchange, as well as other non-cash items. The Company believes that FFO can be a beneficial measure, when combined with primary ‎IFRS measures, to assist in the evaluation of the Company's ability to generate cash and ‎evaluate its return on investments as it excludes the effects of real estate amortization and ‎gains and losses from the sale of real estate, all of which are based on historical cost ‎accounting and which may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance. FFO should not be viewed as an alternative to, in isolation from, or superior to, net income or cash flow from operations, or results from Parkit's comprehensive operations, respectively, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. FFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities and is not indicative of cash available to fund operating expenditures, or for the payment of cash distributions. FFO is simply an additional measure of operating performance which highlight trends in Parkit's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Parkit's management also uses this Non-IFRS Measure in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare operating budgets. In addition, while Parkit's methods of calculating FFO comply with REALPAC recommendations, FFO may differ from and not be comparable to FFO used by other companies. The following table indicates how Parkit reconciles FFO to the nearest IFRS measure.





Three months

ended

March 31, 2026



Three months

ended

March 31, 2025

Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income $ (1,386,268 ) $ (1,520,800 ) Add / (deduct):







Share of loss from equity-accounted investees

107,356



180,037

Depreciation

1,709,280



2,391,473

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(269,260 )

635,154

Unrealized (gain) or loss on Investments at fair value

1,950,833



-

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

105,223



(4,313 ) Income tax

110,003



-

FFO $ 2,327,167

$ 1,681,551

FFO per share $ 0.01

$ 0.01



" Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI " is a non-IFRS financial measure used by management in evaluating the performance of properties fully owned by the Company in the current and prior year comparative periods. Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI enables investors to evaluate our operating performance, especially to assess the effectiveness of our management of properties generating NOI growth from existing properties. Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI is not defined by IFRS Accounting Standards, does not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers.

Net operating income ("NOI") is a non-IFRS measure commonly used as a measurement tool in real estate businesses. NOI is equal to net rental income (" NRI ") presented in the Company's Financial Statements. NRI is defined as investment properties revenue less investment properties operating costs. NRI does not include interest expense or income, depreciation and amortization, corporate administrative costs, share-based compensation costs or taxes. NRI assists management in assessing profitability and valuation from principal business activities.

Both Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI and NOI should not be viewed as alternatives to, in isolation from, or superior to, net income or cash flow from operations, or results from Parkit's comprehensive operations, respectively, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. Both Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI and NOI should not be interpreted as indicators of cash generated from operating activities and neither are indicative of cash available to fund operating expenditures, or for the payment of cash distributions. Both Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI and NOI are simply additional measures of operating performance which highlight trends in Parkit's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. In addition, Parkit's definition of, and use of, both Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI and NOI, respectively, may differ from, and not be comparable to, Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI and NOI used by other companies.

When comparing the Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI on a year-over-year basis for the three and twelve months, the Company excludes investment properties acquired on or after the beginning of the prior year period. For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025, the Company excludes investment properties acquired on or after January 1, 2025. The Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI is calculated by taking NOI and excluding the impact of NOI from acquisitions, NOI from straight-line rent and NOI from unstabilized properties.

The Company reconciles the Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI to net rental income as follows:



Three months

ended

March 31, 2026

Three months

ended

March 31, 2025



Change

in $



Change

in %

Stabilized comparative properties NOI $ 3,392,590

$ 3,233,183

$ 159,407



5%

NOI from newly acquired properties

365,911



111,344



254,567





NOI from disposed properties

-



1,297,342



(1,297,342 )



Straight line rent

196,625



212,166



(15,541 )



NOI from unstabilized properties

187,311



32,001



155,310





Net rental income $ 4,142,437

$ 4,886,036

$ (743,599 )

(15%)



About Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. In addition, Parkit has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT).

For more information, please contact Mr. Carey Chow, Mr. Iqbal Khan or Mr. Steven Scott:

Investor Relations

Contact Number: 1-888-627-9881

Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the ‎policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: Parkit's belief that it is well positioned to pursue disciplined acquisitions and further grow revenue, NRI and FFO in the upcoming year; Parkit's focus on growing and maximizing cash flows on its industrial portfolio, while streamlining the operations of its parking properties; and Parkit's focus on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. This forward-looking information reflects Parkit's current beliefs and is based on information currently ‎available to Parkit and on assumptions Parkit believes are reasonable. These assumptions ‎include, but are not limited to: the level of activity in the industrial real estate business and the economy generally; continued consumer interest in Parkit's services and products; Parkit's continued ability to ‎acquire properties that are in-line with its strategic focus, including prioritizing environmental investments; ‎Parkit's continuing ability to grow its portfolio of investment properties; and Parkit's past results ‎continuing to be an indicator of future results. ‎Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties, and factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions ‎and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; the actual ‎results of Parkit's future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental ‎legislation, affecting Parkit; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; ‎conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; the lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and the impact that the imposition of trade tariffs, particularly from the United States, may have on the global economy, and the economy in Canada in particular. A description of ‎additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can ‎be found in Parkit's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at . ‎Although Parkit has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and factors is not exhaustive. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Parkit as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Parkit expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Parkit's belief that it is well positioned to further grow revenue, NRI and FFO in the upcoming year contained in this news release may be considered a financial outlook as defined by applicable securities legislation. Such information and any other financial outlooks contained in this news release have been approved by management of Parkit as of the date hereof. Such financial outlooks are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and goals relating to the future business of Parkit. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

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Source: Parkit Enterprise Inc.