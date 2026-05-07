Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Results Of Director Elections
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
|Votes Withheld
|Percent (%)
|M. Scott Ratushny
|45,238,276
|78.72%
|12,229,754
|21.28%
|John A. Brussa
|41,916,616
|72.94%
|15,551,414
|27.06%
|John Gordon
|56,954,881
|99.11%
|513,149
|0.89%
|John Festival
|57,153,376
|99.45%
|314,654
|0.55%
|Stephanie Sterling
|54,705,755
|95.19%
|2,762,275
|4.81%
|Connie Shevkenek
|44,978,369
|78.27%
|12,489,661
|21.73%
Additionally, all other matters put to shareholders were duly passed at the Meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other matters, please refer to the Report of Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR+ at .
About Cardinal Energy Ltd.
Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas production company with operations focused on low decline sustainable oil production in Western Canada. The Company's portfolio of conventional and SAGD projects offers a complimentary low decline, long life resource base that is ideally suited to sustain our commitment to meaningful dividend returns to shareholders.
For further information:
Cody Kwong, Business Development Manager
Email: ...
Phone: (403) 234-8681
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Cardinal Energy Ltd.
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