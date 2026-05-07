MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Centurion Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

May 07, 2026 6:24 PM EDT | Source: Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) (" Centurion ", or the " Company ") wishes to announce that it has executed agreements with two directors to settle $335,000 in outstanding debt by issuing 4,466,666 common shares valued at $0.075 per share. The Company determined it prudent to satisfy the outstanding indebtedness with shares in order to preserve its cash for operations.

The shares for debt transactions are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas.

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information, Contact:

David Tafel

...

604-484-2161

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.







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Source: Centurion Minerals Ltd.