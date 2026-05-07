Baytex Reports Shareholder Meeting Results
|
|Votes For
|Name of Nominee
|#
|%
|Mark R. Bly
|330,064,127
|97.13
|Trudy M. Curran
|327,288,188
|96.32
|Don G. Hrap
|298,160,823
|87.75
|Chad E. Lundberg
|336,811,242
|99.12
|Jennifer A. Maki
|336,277,254
|98.96
|David L. Pearce
|336,606,390
|99.06
|Steve D.L. Reynish
|225,412,755
|66.34
|Jeffrey E. Wojahn
|324,870,062
|95.61
KPMG LLP was appointed as Baytex's auditor until the next annual meeting of its shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote is as follows:
|Votes For
|#
|%
|365,593,335
|99.72
A non-binding advisory resolution with respect to Baytex's approach to executive compensation was approved. The result of the vote is as follows:
|Votes For
|#
|%
|327,816,554
|96.47
Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company with headquarters based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.
For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at or contact:
Brian Ector, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521
Email: ...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Baytex Energy Corp.
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