403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AGF Investments Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - AGF Investments Inc.: Today announced the estimated final distribution for AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund ETF Series. The final distribution is the result of a previously announced termination of this ETF Series effective close of business on or about May 20. Unitholders of record on May 14, will receive notional distributions payable on May 14. AGF Investments Inc. shares T.B are trading up $0.30 at $16.97.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment