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Starfighters Space Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:07 AM EST - Starfighters Space Inc: Today announced the appointment of two senior leaders from Blue Origin's New Glenn program, further strengthening its operational capabilities as it advances development of its STARLAUNCH platform. Starfighters Space Inc shares NY are trading up $0.05 at $5.24.
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