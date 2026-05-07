Jammu On High Alert As Security Tightened

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Security agencies across Jammu were placed on high alert on the first anniversary of 'Operation Sindoor', launched in response to the gruesome April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians, mostly tourists dead.

According to the details, special prayers were held at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in the bordering Poonch district to pay homage to those killed in Pakistani shelling.

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Devotees gathered at the gurdwara to pray for peace and remember the victims, while condemning attacks on civilian areas and religious places during the cross-border shelling.

Twelve people were killed and 34 others injured in artillery and mortar shelling in Poonch - the worst-hit border district - shortly after India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 last year.

As per officials, security arrangements were significantly intensified across the border Union Territory, with intelligence agencies directing law enforcement units to heighten vigilance in sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a large-scale search operation across Jammu city and adjoining areas. Continuous search drives were carried out in vulnerable locations, while SOG commandos maintained close surveillance on suspicious activities.

Officials said vehicle checking, identity verification and area domination patrols were intensified in several localities as part of the enhanced security grid.

Security agencies are maintaining special vigil at crowded markets, religious places, bus terminals and key entry points to the city. Round-the-clock surveillance is also being carried out through CCTV cameras and other monitoring systems installed across various parts of Jammu.

Officials said all activities are being monitored in real time from central control rooms to ensure immediate response to any suspicious movement.

Read Also MEA: India Has Right to Defend Against Cross-Border Terrorism Op Sindoor Showed India's Preparedness & Resolve: PM

According to a police official, security agencies are also closely monitoring cross-border drone activity and suspicious movements in the wake of the recent twin blasts in Punjab.(KNO)

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