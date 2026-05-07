Op Sindoor Showed India's Preparedness & Resolve: PM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terrorism and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security.

On the first anniversary of the military offensive targeting terror and military infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Modi said India continues to remain steadfast in its resolve to defeat terrorism and dismantle its support network.

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In a post on X, the prime minister said that a year ago, Indian armed forces displayed“unparalleled courage, precision and resolve” during Operation Sindoor.

He said the forces gave a fitting response to those responsible for the attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam and that the entire nation salutes the armed forces for their valour.

“Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security. It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces,” Modi said.

He added that the operation showcased growing synergy among India's security forces and underlined the strength that self-reliance in the defence sector has brought to national security.

President Droupadi Murmu said Operation Sindoor reflected India's unwavering resolve against terrorism and demonstrated the country's preparedness to respond firmly to threats against its sovereignty and citizens.

The President paid tribute to the armed forces and described the mission as a symbol of India's determination to combat terrorism.

“Operation Sindoor stands as a defining testament to India's unwavering resolve against terrorism and all forces that threaten our sovereignty and the safety of our citizens,” Murmu said in a post on X.

She said the operation's success highlighted the courage and professionalism of the country's armed forces.

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“The extraordinary success of this mission reflects the unmatched courage and determination of our armed forces. The brutal attack at Pahalgam was met with befitting and exemplary precision,” the President said.

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Murmu also issued a strong message to those seeking to threaten the country.

“Those who seek to threaten Bharat must know that our nation stands vigilant, united, and prepared to respond with strength,” she said.

The President further saluted the soldiers involved in the operation.

“Today, the nation salutes the indomitable bravery, sacrifice and professionalism of our soldiers,” she added.

Operation Sindoor was carried out by Indian defence forces between May 7 and May 10, 2025, targeting terrorist and military infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation was launched in retaliation to the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists.

A Benchmark For Modern Warfare: DM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday hailed the mission as a benchmark for modern warfare, citing its unmatched precision and seamless tri-services synergy

The operation stands as a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness to deal with national security challenges, he said in a message.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir eliminating at least 100 terrorists.

“On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation,” Singh said.

“Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services, setting a benchmark for modern military operations,” he said.

The defence minister said the operation stands as a“powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness, showing that our armed forces are always ready to act decisively when it matters most.”

“It also stands testament to India's steady advance towards achieving #Atmanirbharta, enhancing capability while reinforcing resilience,” he said.

Singh will carry out a comprehensive review of India's national security challenges and the military's combat readiness at a joint commanders' conference in Jaipur on Thursday.

The conference will provide a pivotal forum to evaluate the challenges in emerging domains of cyber, space and cognitive warfare and chart a roadmap for capability development for resilient and future ready force with a decisive edge, the defence ministry said.

'Epochal Mission' Against Terror: HM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Operation Sindoor stands as an“epochal mission” of India that will always remind the country's enemies of the infallible striking power of the armed forces.

In a message X on the first anniversary of the Operation, he said history will remember it as the day of precise striking power of the armed forces, meticulous intelligence of the country's agencies, and resolute political will rising together as one to destroy each and every address of terror across the border that dared to cast an evil shadow on citizens at Pahalgam.

“This day will continue to bring the dreadful message to our enemies that no matter where they hide, they cannot escape. They are always within our sight and the fierce wrath of our firepower. On this day, I salute the unparalleled valour of our forces,” he said.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The action triggered a rapid escalation in tensions with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes, though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on halting the military actions on May 10 following talks over the hotline between army officials of the two sides.