(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) How Magnesium Glycinate, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Turmeric, and CoQ10 in Presgera's Nerve Discomfort Supplement Formula Address Neuropathy Support, Pricing, and Refund Questions in 2026 Aurora, CO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Presgera is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications. See full terms at presgera. This release contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. Presgera is a once-daily dietary supplement formulated for adults seeking daily nerve comfort, balanced sensation, and antioxidant support. The formula includes Magnesium Glycinate alongside a proprietary blend of Alpha Lipoic Acid, Butcher's Broom Root Extract, L-Carnitine, Turmeric Rhizome Extract standardized to 95% Curcuminoids, and Coenzyme Q10 as Ubiquinone. Presgera is backed by a 60-Day Satisfaction Promise and is available through the official website, with multi-bottle packages displayed as low as $49 per bottle. View the current Presgera offer (official Presgera page) What Consumer Searches for "Presgera Fake Ingredients," "Side Effects Risk," and "Scientific Investigation" Actually Mean Consumer searches involving Presgera fake ingredients, Presgera side effects risk, and Presgera scientific investigation reflect the verification process many supplement shoppers complete before ordering. These searches do not establish fraud, unsafe ingredients, regulatory findings, or confirmed adverse events. The evaluation below is focused on verified label data, usage directions, warning language, refund policy, and publicly displayed support information. When a supplement is marketed through a direct-response video campaign, these search clusters are among the first consumers run. They want to cross-reference the ingredient panel against what was presented in the video, understand the actual refund terms, and confirm whether the product has a real support infrastructure behind it. That consumer behavior is best addressed through clear label review, ingredient disclosure, refund-term review, and support verification. Additional searches commonly run alongside these include Presgera scam, are Presgera ingredients real, Presgera reviews, Presgera side effects, Presgera refund policy, and Presgera official website. Each of these is addressed in the sections below using verified label data, disclosed policy terms, and brand-published support information. Presgera Claims Evaluated: Why Label Verification Matters in the Nerve Wellness Supplement Category The nerve wellness supplement category includes a wide range of products marketed for antioxidant support, circulation support, nerve signaling, and daily comfort. Because these products are sold direct-to-consumer - often through video sales letters - consumers often compare campaign messaging against the product's Supplement Facts panel, usage directions, and policy disclosures before purchasing. Label verification means checking three things: what the Supplement Facts panel actually discloses, what the label's warning and caution language says, and what the refund and return policy actually requires. The Supplement Facts panel is the primary product-label reference for serving size, declared ingredients, and listed amounts. Presgera's Supplement Facts panel is the basis for all ingredient claims in this release. Every active ingredient listed below comes from that panel - not from VSL marketing copy, FAQ sections, or third-party descriptions. Consumers who want to evaluate the formula independently can compare the disclosed ingredients to published research on each compound. View the current Presgera offer (official Presgera page) Presgera Fake Ingredients Search Risk: What the Supplement Facts Panel Confirms Presgera's Supplement Facts panel discloses the following per-serving active ingredient content. This is the label-verified record of what Presgera contains: Magnesium (as Magnesium Glycinate) - 80 mg - 19% Daily Value. Proprietary Blend - 575 mg total - Daily Value not established. The proprietary blend contains: Magnesium Glycinate, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Butcher's Broom (Ruscus aculeatus) Root Extract, L-Carnitine, Turmeric (Curcuma longa) Rhizome Extract standardized to 95% Curcuminoids, and Coenzyme Q10 (as Ubiquinone). Other Ingredients: Hypromellose (Vegetable Capsule), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide. No verified product documentation establishes that Presgera contains fake ingredients. The phrase is addressed here as a consumer search query, not as a factual finding. The six active compounds in the proprietary blend - Alpha Lipoic Acid, Butcher's Broom Root Extract, L-Carnitine, Turmeric Extract, CoQ10, and Magnesium Glycinate - are recognizable supplement ingredients that appear in published nutrition, antioxidant, botanical, circulation, and cellular-energy research contexts. One important note on the proprietary blend: because the 575 mg total is listed as a blend, individual ingredient amounts within it are not separately disclosed on the label. This reflects a common formulation disclosure structure used in the U.S. dietary supplement category. Magnesium Glycinate is the exception - it is separately declared at 80 mg (19% DV) outside the blend listing. All six proprietary blend ingredients are named, their presence in the formula is confirmed, and the total blend weight is disclosed at 575 mg per serving. Presgera Ingredient List: Magnesium Glycinate, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Butcher's Broom, L-Carnitine, Turmeric, and CoQ10

Ingredient Amount Per Serving Role in Formula Magnesium (as Magnesium Glycinate) 80 mg - 19% DV Designed to support nerve signaling and muscle relaxation Proprietary Blend (total) 575 mg Antioxidant, circulatory, and cellular energy support Alpha Lipoic Acid Included in blend Designed to support nerve cell protection from oxidative stress Butcher's Broom Root Extract Included in blend Included to support healthy circulation L-Carnitine Included in blend Included to support mitochondrial energy production Turmeric Extract (95% Curcuminoids) Included in blend Included to support antioxidant defense and inflammatory balance Coenzyme Q10 (as Ubiquinone) Included in blend Designed to support cellular energy and antioxidant defense

Magnesium Glycinate is a chelated form of magnesium commonly selected in supplement formulas for absorption and tolerability considerations. Presgera includes 80 mg per serving - 19% of the Daily Value - designed to support nerve signaling, muscle relaxation, and nervous system balance. The glycinate chelate form is commonly discussed in supplement formulation for absorption-related considerations.

Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA) is included in Presgera's proprietary blend, designed to support nerve cell protection from oxidative stress. ALA is discussed in antioxidant research because it is active in both water- and fat-associated biological environments, and it appears frequently in nerve wellness formulations.

Butcher's Broom (Ruscus aculeatus) Root Extract is a botanical ingredient with a traditional history of use in supporting healthy circulation and blood flow to peripheral tissues. It is included in Presgera's blend as a botanical circulation-support ingredient. Circulation support is commonly discussed in wellness formulas focused on peripheral comfort and nutrient delivery.

L-Carnitine is an amino acid derivative involved in transporting fatty acids into mitochondria for energy production. Presgera includes L-Carnitine to support mitochondrial energy production and nerve cell vitality. It is studied in the context of cellular energy metabolism and appears in a range of wellness formulas targeting energy support at the cellular level.

Turmeric Rhizome Extract (standardized to 95% Curcuminoids) provides a concentrated, standardized dose of curcumin, the primary active curcuminoid in turmeric. Presgera includes this extract to support antioxidant defense and help maintain inflammatory balance. Curcumin appears frequently in published research related to antioxidant and inflammatory-balance topics.

Coenzyme Q10 (as Ubiquinone) is a vitamin-like compound naturally involved in mitochondrial energy production. Presgera includes CoQ10 to support cellular energy and antioxidant defense inside nerve cells. CoQ10 is studied in relation to aging, oxidative stress, and cellular energy efficiency, and it appears across a broad range of cardiovascular and wellness supplement formulations.

Presgera Side Effects Risk: Label Warnings, Medication Use, and Adult-Use Guidance

Presgera's label includes standard adult-use caution language. Users are instructed not to exceed the recommended dose, not to use the product if under 18, pregnant, or nursing, and to consult a physician before use - especially when taking medication or managing a medical condition. The product also carries the standard FDA dietary supplement disclaimer that it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

The phrase Presgera side effects risk in consumer searches reflects pre-purchase due diligence, not adverse events documented in Presgera's publicly available product materials. Individual tolerability to any dietary supplement varies based on personal health history, current medications, and individual physiology. No absolute safety guarantee is made or implied here.

Presgera's label directs the following groups to seek physician guidance before use: anyone currently taking prescription medications, individuals managing chronic or acute health conditions, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and anyone under 18. Additionally, anyone experiencing persistent, progressively worsening, or unexplained nerve-related symptoms - including ongoing tingling, numbness, burning sensations, or reduced sensation in the hands or feet - should seek medical evaluation before beginning any supplement regimen. A dietary supplement is a nutritional support tool, not a substitute for medical care.

Presgera Scientific Investigation: What Ingredient Review Can and Cannot Conclude

The phrase Presgera scientific investigation in consumer searches typically reflects interest in whether the product's formula is grounded in research - not a reference to a government inquiry or formal regulatory investigation. That distinction matters because it shapes what ingredient review can fairly conclude.

Presgera's formula includes ingredients commonly discussed in antioxidant support, circulation support, cellular energy support, and nerve wellness support research. Published literature exists for each of the six active compounds in the blend. However, ingredient-level research cannot be presented as product-specific clinical proof unless Presgera provides product-specific human clinical trial data for this formulation. That data has not been made available in the source materials for this release.

What ingredient review can confirm: Magnesium Glycinate is designed to support nerve signaling and nervous system balance. Alpha Lipoic Acid is designed to support antioxidant defense. Butcher's Broom Root Extract is included to support healthy circulation. L-Carnitine is included to support cellular energy production. Turmeric Extract is designed to support antioxidant defense and inflammatory balance. Coenzyme Q10 is designed to support cellular energy and antioxidant defense. Each description is consistent with the ingredient's studied properties and with how Presgera positions the formula.

What ingredient review cannot confirm: that Presgera as a finished formulation produces specific, measurable outcomes for any individual. Results vary. Dietary supplements are nutritional support tools, not guaranteed therapeutic interventions. Product-specific clinical conclusions require product-specific evidence.

Presgera Proprietary Blend Transparency: What Is Disclosed and What Is Not Broken Out Individually

Presgera's 575 mg proprietary blend lists all six active ingredients by name on the Supplement Facts panel. What the label does not disclose is the individual milligram amount for each ingredient within the blend. This reflects a common formulation disclosure structure used in the U.S. dietary supplement category and is not unique to Presgera.

Magnesium Glycinate is the exception - it is separately declared at 80 mg (19% DV) outside the blend listing, so consumers have a disclosed amount for that specific ingredient. For the remaining five compounds, their presence is confirmed and the total blend weight is 575 mg per serving, but individual per-ingredient dosing is not publicly broken out. Consumers who want per-ingredient dosing details can contact Presgera's support team directly.

Presgera Pricing, Package Options, and Current Offer Details

Package Supply Price Per Bottle Total Included Basic - 2 Bottles 60-Day Supply $79 $158 Standard shipping Bundle - 3 Bottles 90-Day Supply $69 $207 2 free digital bonuses Most Popular - 6 Bottles 180-Day Supply $49 $294 2 free digital bonuses + free shipping

The three-bottle and six-bottle packages include two digital bonuses at no additional cost: The Forever Young and Bulletproof Health for Seniors, each listed at a $49.95 retail value. Free shipping applies to the six-bottle package. Presgera is sold as a one-time purchase - there is no subscription or auto-delivery program. All pricing is subject to change; current pricing is always confirmed at

View the current Presgera offer (official Presgera page)

Presgera Refund Policy, RMA Terms, and 60-Day Satisfaction Promise

Presgera offers a 60-Day Satisfaction Promise from the original purchase date. Customers who are not satisfied within this window can contact the support team to start the process. A few things worth knowing about how the policy actually works before purchasing:

A Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) number is required before sending back any product - returns sent without a valid RMA will not be accepted. To request one, customers contact support with "Refund Request - Order #_____" as the subject line, and the team issues the RMA code. After receiving the RMA, customers have 7 calendar days to ship the return.

All bottles purchased - whether full, partially used, or empty - along with any bonus items included in the order, must be returned to qualify for a full refund. Return shipping is the customer's responsibility. Approved refunds are subject to a return-processing fee of up to 20% of the order value. Refunds are issued to the original payment method within 5–10 business days of approval.

A keep-the-product option with a partial refund may be offered at the brand's discretion based on order history and usage feedback. If accepted, that option closes out the order and ends the right to a full return. Full refund terms are available at and reviewing that page before purchasing is recommended.

Presgera Customer Rating Context: What Brand-Reported Reviews Can and Cannot Prove

The official Presgera website displays a rating of 4.92 out of 5 based on 39,208 reviews. Ratings reflect brand-reported customer data. Individual experiences and results vary.

Customer ratings and testimonials on a brand's own website are not independent third-party verification. They reflect the experiences of users who chose to submit feedback through the brand's platform. They are useful context for understanding how buyers tend to describe their experience, but they are not clinical evidence and should not be treated as proof of outcome for any specific individual. Product-specific clinical conclusions require product-specific evidence.

How Presgera Addresses Ingredient Trust, Side Effects Questions, and Scientific Review Search Intent

Presgera-related searches around ingredient trust, side effects questions, and scientific review intent are best addressed through three verification points. First, the Supplement Facts panel identifies the active formula components and serving structure. Second, the label warning language explains adult-use limitations, medication-use cautions, pregnancy and nursing restrictions, and standard supplement disclaimers. Third, the refund and support materials show how customers can contact the brand, request assistance, and review return requirements before purchase.

This structure gives consumers a practical way to evaluate Presgera without relying on unsupported claims, anonymous online commentary, or incomplete search snippets. The formula can be reviewed through its disclosed ingredients, the purchase can be reviewed through displayed pricing and refund terms, and the safety question can be reviewed through label warnings and professional-care guidance.

Contact and Order Support

Phone: +1 (719) 824-2781 (U.S.-based support)

Email:...

Order Support:... | 1-302-496-4906

Product Return Address: 19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011 USA

View the current Presgera offer (official Presgera page)

Presgera FAQ: Fake Ingredients, Side Effects Risk, FDA Approval, Refunds, and How to Use It

Does Presgera have fake ingredients?

No verified product documentation establishes that Presgera contains fake ingredients. Consumer searches for Presgera fake ingredients reflect pre-purchase verification behavior. The Supplement Facts panel discloses six active compounds by name: Magnesium Glycinate, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Butcher's Broom Root Extract, L-Carnitine, Turmeric Extract, and CoQ10 (Ubiquinone). These are recognizable supplement ingredients that appear in published nutrition, antioxidant, botanical, circulation, and cellular-energy research contexts. The phrase is addressed here as a search query, not a factual finding.

What is the Presgera side effects risk?

Consumer searches for Presgera side effects risk reflect standard pre-purchase due diligence, not adverse events documented in Presgera's publicly available product materials. Presgera's label instructs users not to exceed the recommended dose and to consult a physician before use if taking medication, managing a medical condition, pregnant, nursing, or under 18. Individual tolerability varies. Consulting a qualified healthcare professional before use is recommended for anyone in these categories.

Is Presgera FDA approved?

Presgera is a dietary supplement. Under U.S. law, dietary supplements are not subject to FDA pre-market approval. Presgera's label includes the standard DSHEA disclaimer: these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

What does the Supplement Facts panel show?

Magnesium (as Magnesium Glycinate) at 80 mg (19% DV) and a 575 mg Proprietary Blend containing Magnesium Glycinate, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Butcher's Broom Root Extract, L-Carnitine, Turmeric Rhizome Extract (95% Curcuminoids), and Coenzyme Q10 (as Ubiquinone). Other Ingredients: Hypromellose (Vegetable Capsule), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide.

How does the refund work?

Presgera offers a 60-Day Satisfaction Promise from the original purchase date. A Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) is required before returning product - returns sent without a valid RMA are not accepted. All bottles and bonus items must be returned. Approved refunds are subject to a return-processing fee of up to 20% of the order value. Return shipping is the customer's responsibility. Full terms are at

How is Presgera taken?

One capsule daily with water, morning or evening. Separating Presgera from other medications by at least 30 minutes is recommended for absorption. One bottle contains 30 capsules - a 30-day supply.

How long before results are noticeable?

Individual timelines for nutritional support vary. The brand recommends consistent use over 3–6 months to evaluate the formula's full effect. Results are not guaranteed and will differ by individual.

Is there a subscription?

No. Presgera is available exclusively as a one-time purchase with no auto-delivery or subscription enrollment.

Where is Presgera made and shipped from?

Presgera is manufactured in Tampa, FL, and ships from Florida. Standard U.S. delivery is 7–14 business days via UPS after 1–2 business days of processing. Tracking is provided once the order ships.

Summary

Presgera is a once-daily dietary supplement designed to support nerve health, balanced sensation, antioxidant defense, and cellular energy through a formula of Magnesium Glycinate, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Butcher's Broom Root Extract, L-Carnitine, Turmeric Extract, and CoQ10 (Ubiquinone). Consumer searches for Presgera fake ingredients, Presgera side effects risk, and Presgera scientific investigation reflect the verification behavior of shoppers who encountered the brand's campaign - not confirmed regulatory findings, documented adverse events, or established fraud.

The Supplement Facts panel is a disclosed label document listing six named active compounds. The formula addresses antioxidant defense, circulation support, cellular energy, and nerve signaling through ingredients that appear in published research contexts. Product-specific clinical conclusions require product-specific evidence, and Presgera should be evaluated as a dietary supplement for nutritional support - not as a treatment for neuropathy or any medical condition.

Presgera is distributed from Aurora, Colorado, manufactured in Tampa, FL, backed by a 60-Day Satisfaction Promise with a documented RMA return process, and available as a one-time purchase with multi-bottle packages displayed as low as $49 per bottle. Consulting a qualified healthcare professional before use is recommended, particularly for anyone managing a medical condition or taking prescription medications.

View the current Presgera offer (official Presgera page)

Additional Presgera Coverage

Presgera has been featured in prior coverage across financial and product-focused publications.

Presgera Under Review: Yellow Vitamin Neuropathy Support Supplement for Nerve Pain, Tingling, and Burning Relief

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Presgera is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any supplement, particularly if you have a pre-existing medical condition, are pregnant or nursing, are under 18, or are currently taking prescription medications.

Individual results may vary. Testimonials referenced on the official website reflect individual experiences and do not represent typical or guaranteed outcomes.

Pricing is subject to change. Always verify current pricing and promotional terms at

This release was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Presgera. See full terms and conditions at CONTACT: Phone: +1 (719) 824-2781 (U.S.-based support) Email:... Order Support:... | 1-302-496-4906