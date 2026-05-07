Cornish Housing Charity Appoints Two New Directors

MENAFN - Pressat) Social landlord Coastline Housing has appointed two new Directors to its Executive Team as the charity moves into the second year of its ambitious plan to help end the housing crisis in Cornwall.

Natasha Eden, former Chief Operating Officer at Shelterbox, has been appointed as Coastline's Director of People, Technology and Transformation. She brings over 20 years of leadership experience across the charity, care, heritage and commercial sectors. During her time at Shelterbox, an international disaster relief charity, she led complex organisational change across a global operation. Her earlier career includes roles at Sanctuary Group, Cornwall Care and the Black Country Living Museum.

Zoe Field has been appointed to the Director of Finance role following 16 years working with Coastline. She began her finance career as a Youth Training Scheme apprentice in 2000 after leaving school and progressed through a wide range of finance roles since then. Zoe will be responsible for setting and delivering Coastline's finance and treasury strategy, as well as managing and reporting on financial performance.

Meanwhile, Coastline's former Director of Finance, People and Change Nathan Mallows takes up a new position as Director of Development, Growth and Partnerships within the company. Nathan will be moving Coastline's development programme forwards, delivering new affordable housing solutions and partnerships, following the recent retirement of Coastline's former Director of Development, Chris Weston.

Louise Beard, who joined Coastline in 2007 and has over 30 years' experience in social housing, care and support sector, continues her role as Deputy CEO within the Executive Team. Louise has a genuine belief in affordable housing improving the quality of life, health and wellbeing of individuals and a strong commitment to customer service and safe, secure high-quality homes.

Allister Young, Chief Executive, said:“We're delighted to be welcoming both Natasha and Zoe to Executive team here at Coastline and look forward to the new perspective and energy they will both bring. We're also looking forward to watching Nathan apply his finance mind to taking on a new challenge with our development programme moving forwards. The new team, including Louise, puts Coastline in a strong position to deliver its aims, which is important because the housing crisis is not something that is going away any time soon. Thousands of people are still in need of a safe, warm, comfortable and affordable place to call home and this is what Coastline exists to provide.

“Over the next year, we will be aiming to complete 240 more new affordable homes and start on site with nearly 500 more. Our plans are ambitious because they need to be. And to turn our plans into action we need great people to help drive them forward. As an Executive Team, we're feeling excited about what Coastline hopes to achieve in the next few years for the people of Cornwall and we look forward to making a genuine difference to local lives.”

Coastline currently owns over 5,500 homes in Cornwall and operates an Extra Care scheme and Homeless Service, helping a wide variety of people in housing need locally.