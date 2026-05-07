Trump Administration Issues License Facilitating Venezuelan Debt Restructuring



Venezuelan bonds have rallied in recent months as investors anticipate a windfall in a possible debt restructuring deal.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Ricardo Vaz

CARACAS, (venezuelanalysis ) – The US Treasury Department has issued a sanctions waiver allowing the provision of services related to the restructuring of Venezuelan debt.

General License 58 (GL58), issued on Tuesday, authorizes the provision of“legal, financial advisory, and consulting services” to the Venezuelan government and state oil company PDVSA in relation to“potential restructuring of debt” owed by the Venezuelan state, PDVSA, and PDVSA affiliates.

The license does not allow creditors to transfer or settle debt, nor directly engage with Venezuelan authorities. It additionally forbids any payment to consultants using cryptocurrencies or gold.

The Trump administration's latest move is a necessary step to locate creditors and assess the size of Venezuela's foreign debt, estimated to be as high as US $170 billion, split between defaulted bonds, unpaid loans, and international arbitration awards.

Venezuelan bonds, which have steadily increased in value in recent months, rallied again on Tuesday as investor confidence in a restructuring deal grows. Bonds that fell below 10 cents on the dollar are currently trading between 40 and 60 cents on the dollar. Creditor groups have also held meetings with the Trump administration as they seek to engage Caracas.

Though the Nicolás Maduro government prioritised debt service after the Venezuelan economy fell into deep recession after 2014, US economic sanctions beginning in 2017 accelerated the economic tailspin and shut Venezuela out of financial markets, making debt payments impossible. The defaulted state and PDVSA bonds, estimated at around $66 billion, have been accruing interest ever since.

The Venezuelan government, led by acting president Delcy Rodríguez, has not publicly disclosed plans regarding the country's external debt. In March, the Trump administration recognised Rodríguez as Venezuela's“sole leader,” clearing another hurdle for creditors.

Rodríguez, who previously served as vice president, took over the presidency following the US kidnapping of Maduro on January 3. In the four months since, the acting administration has fast-tracked a diplomatic rapprochement with Washington. Trump officials have made multiple visits to Caracas and have been hosted at the presidential palace.

In parallel, Venezuelan authorities have advanced multiple pro-business legislative reforms in a bid to attract foreign investment in sectors such as energy and mining. Projects to change the Caribbean nation's labor, tax, and housing laws are currently underway.

In parallel, Rodríguez has installed a commission to assess the“strategic” value of Venezuelan state assets and their possible privatisation. The Cisneros Group, one of the country's largest private sector conglomerates, has announced plans to raise funds ahead of potential sell-offs of state assets.

Caracas also reestablished ties with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in April. Economy vice president Calixto Ortega was recently appointed as the country's representative before the IMF. Venezuelan leaders have stated that their priority is to access around $5 billion in IMF-issued Special Drawing Rights to address urgent needs in public services and infrastructure.

Rodríguez has stated that there are“no plans” to contract an IMF loan, though a debt-restructuring agreement would place a significant burden on Venezuelan finances. The government's budget for 2026 was estimated at around $20 billion.

For her part, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva stated that the Washington-based institution is willing to support a loan program for Venezuela but that clarity on economic data and external debt is a necessary prior step.

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