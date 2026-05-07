Patman Amin, Wife Of Former Afghanistan President Hafizullah Amin, Dies In Germany

Patman Amin, the wife of former Afghanistan president Hafizullah Amin, has died in Germany, according to the Facebook page of the National Democratic Party of Afghanistan.

Relatives also confirmed her death on social media, though no official details about the cause of death have been released.

Following the Soviet military operation in Kabul in 1979, in which Hafizullah Amin was killed, Patman Amin and members of her family were detained and reportedly spent years in Pul-e-Charkhi prison.

She later lived in Pakistan before eventually moving to Germany.

Hafizullah Amin served as Afghanistan's second president under the People's Democratic Party government after the killing of Nur Mohammad Taraki.

His brief rule was marked by political unrest and violence before he was killed during the Soviet operation known as“Storm-333” at Tajbeg Palace in December 1979.