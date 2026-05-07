Medipharm Labs Sets Date To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSX:) (OTCQB: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm", "MediPharm Labs" or the "Company") a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, is pleased to announce it will release its first quarter financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, before markets open on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

MediPharm Labs executive management team will also host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 13th, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

Conference Call Dial in Details:

North America Toll-Free: (888) 330-2454

International Toll: +1 (240) 789-2714

Conference ID: 4921762

Participants are asked to dial in approximately 15 minutes before the start of the call.

For those who are unable to participate on the live conference call or webcast, a replay will be available at

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. MediPharm Labs develops, formulates, processes, packages and distributes cannabis and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international medical markets.

In 2021, MediPharm Labs received a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, becoming the only company in North America to hold a commercial-scale domestic Good Manufacturing Practices License for the extraction of multiple natural cannabinoids. This GMP license was the first step in the Company's current foreign drug manufacturing site registration with the US FDA. MediPharm Labs also has EUGMP certification, ANVISA GMP certification from Brazil and TGA compliance in Australia.

In 2023, MediPharm acquired VIVO Cannabis Inc. which expanded MediPharm Labs' reach to medical patients in Canada via Canna Farms medical e-commerce platform, and in Australia and Germany through Beacon Medical PTY and Beacon Medical GmbH. This acquisition also included Harvest Medical Clinics in Canada which provides medical cannabis patients with physician consultations for medical cannabis education and prescriptions.

The Company carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the countries in which it operates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

For further information, please contact: MediPharm Labs Investor Relations,

Email:...

A webcast will be available by visiting the following link