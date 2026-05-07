Mark Hamill Faces Backlash Over Post Depicting Donald Trump Dead, Issues Apology

MENAFN - Live Mint) A social media post by actor Mark Hamill has triggered political backlash in the United States, drawing a sharp response from the White House.

White House Slams Mark Hamill Over Controversial Trump Post

The controversy began after Hamill shared an AI-generated image on his verified account on the social platform Bluesky. The image depicted former US President Donald Trump lying in a grave, with a headstone marked“Donald J. Trump 1946–2024” and the caption“If Only”.

The post quickly spread online, prompting criticism from political figures and government officials.

According to reports, the White House responded strongly, describing Hamill as“one sick individual” and linking such imagery to a broader pattern of inflammatory political rhetoric. The criticism came at a sensitive time, with officials pointing to recent assassination attempts involving Trump and warning against language or visuals that could be seen as encouraging violence.

The backlash intensified across social media, with critics arguing that the imagery crossed a line from political satire into something more extreme. The timing of the post, in the context of heightened political tensions in the United States, added to the reaction.

Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, has long been an outspoken critic of Trump. However, this incident marked one of the strongest reactions to his online commentary.

Following the criticism, Hamill deleted the post and issued an apology. In his response, he clarified that he was not wishing death upon Trump, but rather expressing a desire for him to face political defeat, legal accountability and historical judgement.

Hamill wrote on Bluesky,“Accurate Edit for Clarity: 'He should live long enough to... be held accountable for his... crimes.' Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate. 💙-mh”

Hamill said he intended the opposite of what the image appeared to convey and acknowledged that sharing such imagery may have been inappropriate.

The White House, however, maintained its criticism, arguing that public figures have a responsibility to avoid content that could escalate tensions. Officials also referenced multiple recent incidents involving threats or violence directed at Trump, underscoring concerns about the broader political climate.