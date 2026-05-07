IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday's LSG Vs RCB Match? Results, Highlights And Key Performances

The Lucknow Super Giants kept their hopes alive for the IPL 2026 with their third win of the season, following a nine-run victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, May 8.

After posting a solid total of 209/3 in 19 overs, thanks to Mitchell Marsh's 111-run knock, the LSG managed to restrict the RCB to 203/6 in 19 overs, despite Rajat Patidar's 61-run knock and a late surge by Tim David (40), Krunal Pandya (28), and Romario Shepherd (23) in the middle order, as Lucknow's bowlers held their nerve in the death overs.

Prince Yadav led the bowling attack with figures of 3/33 at an economy rate of 8.20 in four overs. Shahbaz Ahmed picked up two wickets while conceding 33 runs at an economy rate of 11.00 in 3 overs.

Also Read: IPL: Mitchell Marsh's record ton makes him LSG's top-five run-getter

Marsh's Headlined with Century Knock

Lucknow Super Giants' batting was anchored by Mitchell Marsh, who recorded the second century of his IPL career. In his 95-run opening partnership with Arshin Kulkarni, Marsh played a blistering knock of 76 off 32 balls at a strike rate of 237.50, powering the hosts into a commanding position and putting pressure on the visitors' bowling attack.

Thereafter, Marsh was joined by Nicholas Pooran and carried on LSG's innings while completing his maiden century of the season in just 49 balls. As the pair was looking for a solid partnership, the Australian batter's stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed at 165/2, ending his 70-run stand with Pooran, which had kept LSG firmly in control and ensured a strong platform for the final overs of their innings.

FASTEST CENTURY FOR LSG!#MitchellMarsh brings up his 2nd TATA IPL hundred in just 49 balls, leading #LSG's charge for revenge!#TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 ➡️ #LSGvRCB | LIVE NOW twitter/oknitppnUF

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 7, 2026

After Mitchell Marsh's dismissal, Nicholas Pooran was joined by skipper Rishabh Pant, and the pair had a brief 29-run stand for the third wicket, with the latter scoring 18 runs off 7 balls before the West Indies' southpaw's dismissal for 29 at 194/3.

With only four balls remaining in LSG's innings, as the overs had been revised due to a rain interruption, Pant smashed 14 off 3 balls to take the hosts past the 200-run mark and set an imposing target.

4️⃣ 4️⃣ 6️⃣❗Captain #RishabhPant helped #LSG finish on a high with some Rishab-Panti #TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 ➡️ #LSGvRCB | LIVE NOW twitter/qqaN2Me5Ml

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 7, 2026

Rishabh Pant's quickfire, unbeaten cameo knock of 32 off 10 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes, at an astounding strike rate of 320.00, helped finish strongly at 209/3 in 19 overs. At one stage, it appeared LSG would struggle to cross the 180-run mark, but the late acceleration from Marsh and a blistering finish by Pant shifted the momentum entirely.

RCB's Valiant Chase Falls Short

Chasing a revised 213-run target in 19 overs, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost their openers in Jacob Bethell (4) and Virat Kohli (0), leaving the visitors reeling at 9/2. However, Devdutt Padikkal (34) and Rajat Patidar revived the RCB's run chase through a 95-run stand for the third wicket before the former's dismissal at 104/3.

Thereafter, Patidar, who completed his fifty in just 26 balls, was joined by Jitesh Sharma, but they couldn't build any substantial partnership as the latter was dismissed for 1 at 106/4. Soon, RCB skipper's stay at the crease also came to an end after he was dismissed for 61 off 31 balls at 112/5.

Captain's knock! #RajatPatidar kept #RCB in the hunt with some gorgeous ball-striking! #TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 ➡️ #LSGvRCB | LIVE NOW twitter/nTEUoyMepa

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 7, 2026

After Patidar's dismissal, Tim David and Krunal Pandya attempted to rebuild the innings with a quick 46-run partnership, with the Australia batter scoring 34 off 14 balls before he was dismissed for 40 off 17 balls at 158/6. Thereafter, Krunal was joined by Romario Shepherd, and the pair was apparently hoping to chase down the target.

Lucknow Super Giants keep their playoff hopes alive! ✅Digvesh Rathi holds his nerve as Lucknow register their first home win after 8 games! #TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 ➡️ #LSGvRCB [#PrinceYadav #MitchellMarsh #RajatPatidar #TimDavid] twitter/mNDpP96hLG

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 7, 2026

When RCB needed 20 off 6 balls, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant handed the ball to spinner Digvesh Rathi, who successfully defended the target despite conceding a boundary and a wide. RCB fell short by 10 runs, finishing at 203/6, handing LSG a thrilling victory and keeping their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive.

Also Read: IPL 2026: David Miller calls struggling Kuldeep Yadav a 'match-winner'