Colombia Pension Funds Face $1.3B Forced Transfer To Colpensiones

(MENAFN- The Rio Times)
Colombia's pension industry association Asofondos warned this week that Decree 415 of 2026 will force private pension funds (AFP) to transfer COP$5 trillion (US$1.3 billion) to state-run Colpensiones by May 14, creating fiscal risk and a potential precedent for moving the country's COP$500 trillion (US$129 billion) private pension pool.
The decree originally ordered COP$25 trillion (US$6.4 billion) in transfers, but Colombia's Council of State suspended the COP$20 trillion (US$5.1 billion) tranche for non-pensioned workers on April 28 after 13 lawsuits including Asofondos plus Skandia, Porvenir, Protección, and Colfondos.
The remaining COP$5 trillion for 20,000 already-pensioned workers stays in force pending judicial review.
Key Points
- Decree 415/2026: ordered COP$25T (US$6.4B) AFP-to-Colpensiones transfer.
- Council of State suspended COP$20T (US$5.1B) on April 28; 13 lawsuits filed.
- Remaining COP$5T (US$1.3B) due May 14 for 20,000 already-pensioned workers.
- 2026 public pension cost equals annual VAT receipts (~COP$70T or US$18B).
- Total private pension assets at risk: over COP$500T (US$129B).
The Decree Mechanics
The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Decree 415 of 2026 was issued April 20 by President Gustavo Petro's government to accelerate the flow of resources from AFP to Colpensiones under the country's pension reform (Law 2381 of 2024). The decree affects 120,000 workers who used the so-called "ventana de oportunidad" (opportunity window) created by the reform, allowing those within 10 years of pension eligibility to switch from individual-savings (AFP) to the public regime. Asofondos president Andrés Velasco said COP$20 trillion (US$5.1B) corresponds to 100,000 contributors who switched but have not yet retired, while COP$5 trillion (US$1.3B) belongs to 20,000 workers already drawing pensions.
The Council of State on April 28 suspended Chapter 5 of the decree (the COP$20T tranche for non-pensioned workers), citing potential conflict with Law 2381 itself, which requires that pension resources be saved for future obligations rather than redirected. Asofondos has asked the Council of State to extend the suspension to the remaining COP$5 trillion as well, arguing that "transferring them would generate financial problems and a larger pension liability". The government, through Labor Minister Antonio Sanguino and Finance Minister Germán Ávila, filed a recurso de súplica on May 5 seeking to overturn the partial suspension and revive the full COP$25 trillion transfer.
The Fiscal Risk Argument
Asofondos and ANIF warn that COP$5 trillion (US$1.3B) routed to Colpensiones could be used immediately to pay current monthly pensions instead of being saved, leaving the Fondo de Ahorro del Pilar Contributivo with a COP$5T (US$1.3B) gap versus reform projections. The 2026 cost of the public pension regime equals an estimated COP$70 trillion (US$18B), the equivalent of all annual VAT receipts, with new transferees costing an estimated COP$450 billion (US$116M) annually against contributions of COP$600 billion (US$155M) per year. Velasco compared the decree's COP$25 trillion magnitude to "more than one percentage point of GDP" and equivalent to "one and a half tax reforms".
Demographic Pressure
Velasco said Colombia "needs eight people contributing on minimum wage to finance one minimum pension, but today only five contributors per pensioner exist", which casts doubt on long-term sustainability. The Fondo de Ahorro del Pilar Contributivo is a key reserve under the 2024 reform meant to back future pension payouts, and any draw-down through Decree 415 would weaken that buffer at outset. Asofondos cautioned that while approximately 70% of AFP assets sit in Colombian government bonds (TES) and an endorsement model has been agreed to avoid market disruption, rapid liquidation pressure could still affect portfolio performance for the millions of contributors not affected by the regime switch.
The decree dispute lands in a broader fiscal context where Colombia carries the worst fiscal deterioration in Latin America in 2025, according to CEPAL, with primary deficit at 3.6% of GDP and 10-year sovereign yields at 12.4%. Critics argue the urgency to obtain this cash flow within roughly one month raises suspicions about its use, while government officials respond that Colpensiones is already absorbing pension obligations from migrated affiliates without the matching financial resources. The judicial outcome will set precedent for the broader pension reform's funding mechanics over the coming months.
|Element
|Detail
| Decree
| 415 of 2026 (issued April 20)
| Total transfer ordered
| COP$25T (US$6.4B)
| Suspended by Council of State
| COP$20T (US$5.1B), April 28
| Still in force
| COP$5T (US$1.3B), due May 14
| Workers affected
| 120,000 total (20,000 pensioned)
| Lawsuits filed
| 13 (incl. Skandia, Porvenir, Protección, Colfondos)
| Total private pension assets
| Over COP$500T (US$129B)
| 2026 public pension cost
| ~COP$70T (US$18B), full VAT receipts
| Government response
| Recurso de súplica filed May 5
Connected Coverage
For broader Colombian fiscal context, see our coverage of Colombia's worst-in-region fiscal deterioration per CEPAL Panorama 2026 and our analysis of Tecnoglass Q1 record results despite the new 10% US tariff impact.
What Happens Next
May 14, 2026: COP$5T transfer deadline absent further Council of State action.
Pending: Council of State decision on government recurso de súplica filed May 5.
Watch: potential ratings-agency comment on AFP-to-Colpensiones decree precedent.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Decree 415 of 2026?
Decree 415 of 2026 was issued on April 20 by Colombia's Petro government to accelerate the flow of resources from private pension funds (AFP) to state-run Colpensiones under the country's pension reform (Law 2381 of 2024). The decree originally ordered the transfer of COP$25 trillion (US$6.4 billion) covering 120,000 workers who used the "opportunity window" to switch from AFP to the public regime. Of that total, COP$20 trillion was for 100,000 non-pensioned contributors and COP$5 trillion for 20,000 workers already drawing pensions.
What did the Council of State decide?
On April 28, the Council of State partially suspended Decree 415 by freezing Chapter 5 (COP$20 trillion or US$5.1 billion) for non-pensioned contributors, citing potential conflict with Law 2381 which requires pension resources be saved for future obligations. The decision followed 13 lawsuits including the Asofondos-backed action and tutelas, with Skandia, Porvenir, Protección, and Colfondos joining. The remaining COP$5 trillion (US$1.3 billion) for 20,000 already-pensioned workers must still be transferred by May 14, pending further judicial review.
Why does Asofondos warn of fiscal risk?
Asofondos and ANIF warn the COP$5 trillion (US$1.3B) could be used immediately to pay current pensions rather than saved, leaving the Fondo de Ahorro del Pilar Contributivo with a COP$5T gap versus reform projections, with the broader concern that the precedent could affect over COP$500 trillion (US$129B) in total private pension assets. Asofondos president Andrés Velasco said new transferees would cost roughly COP$450B (US$116M) annually against COP$600B (US$155M) in contributions. The decree's COP$25 trillion total equals over 1 percentage point of GDP.
What is the government's position?
Labor Minister Antonio Sanguino and Finance Minister Germán Ávila filed a recurso de súplica on May 5 seeking to overturn the Council of State's partial suspension and revive the full COP$25 trillion transfer. The government argues the suspension affects Colpensiones's liquidity since the public entity must already pay pensions to migrated workers without receiving matching funds. Sanguino said when a person switches regime, "their resources must also switch", calling the partial suspension a structural imbalance threatening pension reform implementation.
Updated: 2026-05-07T18:30:00Z by Rio Times Editorial Desk
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