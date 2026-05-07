Colombia Pension Funds Face $1.3B Forced Transfer To Colpensiones

The decree originally ordered COP$25 trillion (US$6.4 billion) in transfers, but Colombia's Council of State suspended the COP$20 trillion (US$5.1 billion) tranche for non-pensioned workers on April 28 after 13 lawsuits including Asofondos plus Skandia, Porvenir, Protección, and Colfondos.

The remaining COP$5 trillion for 20,000 already-pensioned workers stays in force pending judicial review.

- Decree 415/2026: ordered COP$25T (US$6.4B) AFP-to-Colpensiones transfer.

- Council of State suspended COP$20T (US$5.1B) on April 28; 13 lawsuits filed.

- Remaining COP$5T (US$1.3B) due May 14 for 20,000 already-pensioned workers.

- 2026 public pension cost equals annual VAT receipts (~COP$70T or US$18B).

- Total private pension assets at risk: over COP$500T (US$129B).

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Decree 415 of 2026 was issued April 20 by President Gustavo Petro's government to accelerate the flow of resources from AFP to Colpensiones under the country's pension reform (Law 2381 of 2024). The decree affects 120,000 workers who used the so-called "ventana de oportunidad" (opportunity window) created by the reform, allowing those within 10 years of pension eligibility to switch from individual-savings (AFP) to the public regime. Asofondos president Andrés Velasco said COP$20 trillion (US$5.1B) corresponds to 100,000 contributors who switched but have not yet retired, while COP$5 trillion (US$1.3B) belongs to 20,000 workers already drawing pensions.

The Council of State on April 28 suspended Chapter 5 of the decree (the COP$20T tranche for non-pensioned workers), citing potential conflict with Law 2381 itself, which requires that pension resources be saved for future obligations rather than redirected. Asofondos has asked the Council of State to extend the suspension to the remaining COP$5 trillion as well, arguing that "transferring them would generate financial problems and a larger pension liability". The government, through Labor Minister Antonio Sanguino and Finance Minister Germán Ávila, filed a recurso de súplica on May 5 seeking to overturn the partial suspension and revive the full COP$25 trillion transfer.

Asofondos and ANIF warn that COP$5 trillion (US$1.3B) routed to Colpensiones could be used immediately to pay current monthly pensions instead of being saved, leaving the Fondo de Ahorro del Pilar Contributivo with a COP$5T (US$1.3B) gap versus reform projections. The 2026 cost of the public pension regime equals an estimated COP$70 trillion (US$18B), the equivalent of all annual VAT receipts, with new transferees costing an estimated COP$450 billion (US$116M) annually against contributions of COP$600 billion (US$155M) per year. Velasco compared the decree's COP$25 trillion magnitude to "more than one percentage point of GDP" and equivalent to "one and a half tax reforms".

Velasco said Colombia "needs eight people contributing on minimum wage to finance one minimum pension, but today only five contributors per pensioner exist", which casts doubt on long-term sustainability. The Fondo de Ahorro del Pilar Contributivo is a key reserve under the 2024 reform meant to back future pension payouts, and any draw-down through Decree 415 would weaken that buffer at outset. Asofondos cautioned that while approximately 70% of AFP assets sit in Colombian government bonds (TES) and an endorsement model has been agreed to avoid market disruption, rapid liquidation pressure could still affect portfolio performance for the millions of contributors not affected by the regime switch.

The decree dispute lands in a broader fiscal context where Colombia carries the worst fiscal deterioration in Latin America in 2025, according to CEPAL, with primary deficit at 3.6% of GDP and 10-year sovereign yields at 12.4%. Critics argue the urgency to obtain this cash flow within roughly one month raises suspicions about its use, while government officials respond that Colpensiones is already absorbing pension obligations from migrated affiliates without the matching financial resources. The judicial outcome will set precedent for the broader pension reform's funding mechanics over the coming months.