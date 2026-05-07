Authorities Detain Curator Of Russian Disinformation Network In Argentina
"The Argentine government announced the detention of Russian citizen Dmitry Novikov. He is one of the leaders of the extensive Russian influence network La Compañía, which operated against Argentine institutions and the government of President Javier Milei," the statement said.
The report notes that the La Compañía network, also known as "Lakhta," is coordinated by Russian intelligence services and had links to the Wagner Group. Argentina's Security Minister, Alejandra Monteoliva, described Novikov as "a threat to the democratic order" who "came to destabilize and undermine the country's institutions."Read also: SSU detains Russian agent coordinating shelling of Kramatorsk
Investigators established that the Russian network systematically attempted to discredit Javier Milei because of his open support for Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelensky. In particular, hostile bot farms spread manipulative narratives claiming that solidarity with Ukraine was "following Washington's orders" and a financial burden on Argentine taxpayers.
The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized that the incident confirms the Kremlin's intention to expand its information warfare to all regions of the world where governments demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine, using shadow structures and manipulation of public opinion.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the legislature of Buenos Aires earlier hosted a large solidarity event with Ukraine marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment