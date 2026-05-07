Anthropic Finance Agents Fuel AI Job Panic In Banking

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Anthropic finance agents have added new fuel to the debate over AI and jobs. The company's latest banking tools aim to automate routine finance work, while critics worry about entry-level roles. At the same time, Coinbase says AI already helps teams move faster and work with fewer layers. The discussion now centers on whether AI will cut jobs or change them.

Anthropic finance agents target pitchbooks, KYC checks, valuations, and monthly close tasks. Coinbase says AI boosts output and supports smaller, more efficient teams. Economists say AI may reshape work and roles more than eliminate jobs.

Anthropic Targets Routine Finance Work

Anthropic introduced 10 AI finance agents for banks, insurers, and other firms. The tools handle common tasks such as pitchbooks, KYC file screening, valuation reviews, monthly book closes, and financial analysis. The company said the system combines skills, connectors, and subagents to support finance workflows.

Anthropic also said firms can customize the agents to fit internal risk rules and approval systems. The launch matters because financial services now rank as the company's second-largest source of enterprise revenue after technology. That detail has drawn attention from firms watching how fast AI spreads across office work.

Job Fears Spread Across Wall Street

The release quickly triggered concern online. One X user wrote,“Anthropic just automated the first-year analyst job at every bank on Wall Street.” Others used phrases such as“Claude Cowork SaaSpocalypse” to describe the reaction. The comments reflect rising anxiety around junior finance and software roles.

Some users also linked the launch to broader pressure on outsourced services and IT work. Anthropic said humans still review and approve outputs before client delivery or filing. The company added that the agents can work inside Claude tools or through managed workflows that run over longer tasks, including overnight operations.

Coinbase CEO Links AI Shift to Workforce Cuts

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong added to the debate after saying the exchange would cut about 14% of its workforce. In an internal email, he pointed to weak market conditions and rapid AI progress. He said AI lets engineers finish in days what used to take weeks.

Armstrong also said Coinbase wants to become more“AI-native,” with smaller AI-assisted teams and fewer management layers. He called the shift an“inflection point” and said the company aims to become“leaner, faster, and more efficient.”

Economists and investors remain split on the broader labor impact. A16z argued that an“AI job apocalypse” is a“complete fantasy.” Its view is that technology often changes work rather than removes it. For now, Anthropic finance agents and similar tools show that AI is already changing how firms organize work.

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