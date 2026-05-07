Fund Managers Boost Bitcoin Bets As Sentiment Rebounds - Coinshares

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Institutional fund managers are quietly reawakening interest in digital assets, led by Bitcoin, as market sentiment improves and the pathway for regulated exposure broadens. CoinShares' April 2026 Digital Asset Fund Manager Survey captures how 26 institutions, collectively managing about $1.3 trillion, are navigating a cautious entry into crypto portfolios. Allocations remain modest, hovering around 1% of assets under management, a level CoinShares describes as a typical entry sizing in a de-risking environment.

Bitcoin remains the digital asset with the most compelling growth outlook, CoinShares head of research James Butterfill wrote in the report.

Yet the picture is not uniform. The survey highlights incremental progress in exposure to core assets, with a notable tilt toward Bitcoin as the asset seen to offer the strongest upside, alongside modest improvements for Ether (ETH ) and Solana (SOL ) versus prior quarters. Specifically, about 32% of respondents reported already holding Bitcoin, while around 25% have exposure to Ether. The numbers signal a cautious but real shift toward established, highly liquid digital assets even as investors weigh internal governance standards and evolving regulatory guidance.

Bitcoin dominates the growth outlook among institutional participants, with 32% already invested and 1% average portfolio allocation, underscoring a measured entry approach in a maturing risk framework. Interest is broadening modestly to Ether, with roughly 25% of surveyed managers already holding ETH; Solana and other ecosystems show firmer but still tentative uptake. Overall crypto allocations remain restrained, as institutions balance potential upside against internal restrictions and ongoing regulatory uncertainty. Inflows into crypto investment products have been resilient, led by Bitcoin demand, signaling a stronger tilt toward regulated exposure and exchange-traded structures. Regulatory clarity and the continued expansion of spot Bitcoin ETFs are shaping the adoption path, even as managers pivot from legacy altcoins toward newer DeFi protocols and emerging blockchain sectors.

Key takeawaysRising inflows and the ETF tailwind

The upbeat tone from CoinShares aligns with broader institutional flow patterns seen in the first weeks of 2024 and beyond, as regulated vehicles gain traction. Data in recent weeks showed crypto investment products posting multiple consecutive weeks of inflows, with Bitcoin-led demand driving the trajectory. In a related momentum signal, exchange-traded products tracking digital assets attracted about $1.2 billion in inflows through April 27, marking the fourth straight week of gains and lifting total inflows in that stretch to roughly $3.9 billion.

The momentum has extended into early May, with U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs reporting nearly $1 billion in net inflows in a single week as BTC traded back above the $80,000 level, according to SoSoValue data. This pattern reinforces a takeaway echoed by several surveys: regulated exposure is reducing operational frictions for institutions that previously faced custody and counterparty concerns.

The appetite for regulated exposure is also reflected in broader market surveys. A separate study conducted by Coinbase and EY-Parthenon found that about 73% of institutional investors plan to increase their digital asset exposure within the year, with most expecting crypto prices to move higher over the next 12 months. Taken together, these data points suggest that institutional demand for regulated crypto products is becoming more flexible and sustained as market sentiment improves and the regulatory backdrop gradually stabilizes.

From legacy altcoins toward new rails: what's changing in allocation dynamics

One notable thread in the April survey is a shift away from“legacy” altcoins toward newer decentralized finance protocols and emerging blockchain sectors. While Bitcoin remains the anchor for growth prospects, the appetite for alternative chains is evolving. This mirrors a broader industry trend in which institutions seek exposure through regulated vehicles, yet also differentiate within the crypto ecosystem by favoring assets tied to scalable, real-world use cases or robust security and governance frameworks.

Internal constraints and regulatory ambiguity linger as the principal barriers to broader adoption. The survey underscores that even with a more constructive sentiment, institutional participants continue to navigate governance approvals, risk management policies, and compliance checks that can slow or cap how quickly and how much they allocate to digital assets. The dynamic suggests that while the market is progressing, the speed of institutional onboarding will remain contingent on policy clarity and the reliability of regulated product suites.

Regulatory momentum and the path ahead for institutions

Several factors contribute to the changing institutional calculus. The launch and expansion of spot Bitcoin ETFs have been widely cited as a turning point for institutions seeking regulated, regulated exposure without direct custody of digital assets. The ETF framework reduces friction around custody, settlement, and reporting, enabling more traditional asset allocators to participate in crypto markets with familiar risk controls.

For investors and builders, the implications are meaningful. As more regulated products gain traction and more institutions report incremental exposures, liquidity in Bitcoin and select blue-chip assets can strengthen, potentially supporting price discovery and stabilizing volatility in the near term. At the same time, the evolving regulatory landscape-particularly around custody, exchanges, and stablecoins-will influence how quickly inflows translate into long-term allocations and portfolio diversification strategies.

Looking ahead, market observers will watch several developments. In the near term, continued inflows into regulated products and any acceleration in the adoption of spot ETFs will matter for market structure and capital formation. In the medium term, the degree to which institutional desks implement risk controls, diversify into DeFi rails, and incorporate on-chain governance considerations will shape the pace and scope of institutional participation. Finally, regulatory clarity-especially around stablecoins and cross-border settlement-remains a pivotal hinge on how broadly the crypto market integrates into mainstream asset management.

In investors' minds, Bitcoin's role as a tested, liquid, and regulatory-friendly exposure appears to be the anchor around which broadened crypto exposure could revolve. James Butterfill's summary underscores a pragmatic view: Bitcoin's growth outlook remains the most compelling among digital assets, even as the market observes gradual improvements in other major holdings like Ether and Solana.

As the spring season unfolds, the question for readers is not only where allocations stand today but how quickly institutions will move from“entry sizing” to deeper, more diversified exposure. With regulated product suites expanding and sentiment turning more constructive, the coming quarters could reveal whether this uptick in professional interest translates into sustained, material changes in the crypto market's institutional footprint.

Market-watchers should stay tuned for updates on ETF distributions, new fund launches, and any shifts in regulatory guidance that could alter banks' and asset managers' risk appetites. If the current trend holds, 2026 may prove to be a year when institutional participation becomes a more regular, if measured, feature of crypto market dynamics rather than a episodic surge.

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